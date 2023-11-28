“He Could Have the Most Mundane, the Most Mediocre Game”: Shannon Sharpe Explains How Jalen Hurts is Riding the Philly Wave

The Philadelphia Eagles have raised the bar this season with their consistent performances, crushing their conference. The team has acquired some great victories including the one against the Chiefs and Bills recently. Amidst the developing season, Jalen Hurts has won games for the Eagles consistently, cementing his position as the perfect QB. Shannon Sharpe is amongst the ones who know Jalen Hurts’ worth well for the Eagles.

Shannon Sharpe in the latest episode of ‘NightCap’ revealed how Jalen Hurts has seen mediocrity in the games firsthand. However, he has acted as the lifting force in these selected instances proving his prowess. According to him, Hurts has proved to be a QB who can pull a win in the fourth quarter if the game is close.

“Jalen Hurts, two weeks ago I said, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen somebody quite like him. He can have the most mundane, the most mediocre game and they’re just flailing around in both sides of the ball, but come fourth quarter if that game is close, he’ll find a way to pull it out.”

Jalen Hurts has shown results against the best defenses this season. He continued to rule the game even as the support for him ran low before his matchup against Josh Allen.

Unc and Ocho Think Jalen Hurts is a Perfect Fit for Philly

Shannon Sharpe’s opinions of Jalen Hurts were well supported by Chad Johnson. Even Ocho believed that Jalen Hurt displayed great consistency in securing wins for the team. The confirmation comes with the Eagles showing a great 10-1 record, the best so far in the NFL season.

Shannon Sharpe didn’t stop his praises for the Philly QB just yet. Adding more to the context, Sharpe pointed out that Hurts is a perfect fit for the Eagles. He presents his arguments by saying that the Eagles have a very expressive fanbase and Jalen knows how to ride the wave.

“He’s the perfect person to play in Philly because he understands how fickle the Philly fans are. They gonna love ya, they gonna boo ya. He just rides the wave.”

Living up to the expectations, Jalen Hurts secured an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. Hurts ended the game with a 12-yard score sprinting through opponent tacklers. This was his fifth touchdown of the matchup, a career-best for the Eagles QB.

Additionally, he helped the Eagles secure their much-needed 3-point lead in the end. He scored in every period except the second quarter, but as Hurt himself said, they continue to find ways to win.