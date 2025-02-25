“It’s Different When You’re Throwing To a Whole Bunch Of Strangers”: Michael Irvin Backs Shedeur Sanders’ Combine Decision

Shedeur Sanders has opted out of the NFL Combine workouts and the football world has some differing opinions on it. But Michael Irvin is in full support of Shedeur and his decision. He says that the landscape surrounding the Combine has changed in recent years and that he may be doing an even better service to the Colorado community in the process.

Advertisement

Yet again, here we are days before an NFL Combine and a top QB prospect is opting out of throwing workouts. It’s not like this is uncommon. Many notable QBs who are amazing players today opted out of the workout in the past. Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, and Jayden Daniels just to name a few. But it’s always notable when a guy doesn’t want to go out and prove that he’s the best.

Which is exactly why Irvin felt the need to come to Shedeur’s defense. He talked about how different of an experience it is throwing to receivers at the Combine compared to in college or the NFL. He also touched on the fact that Shedeur is already so great that any showcase at this point is just going to be used against him.

“It’s different when you’re throwing to a whole bunch of strangers that you never even knew and you’re throwing on a field you’ve never went on,” Irvin professed. “You’re in the Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward categories, where whatever happens in Indy they’re going to use to only knock you down. Because you’re already at the top, there is no going higher.”

Irvin’s take makes a lot of sense. It could be hard for Shedeur to throw to receivers that he’s never met and has no connection with. They could end up making him look bad. Although, he will have to eventually throw to “strangers” that he’s never met before on his new NFL team.

Shedeur is a top-two QB prospect in the draft next to Ward, who is also unsure if he’s going to throw at the Combine. Yet, nobody is talking about that as much. But why should we? As Irvin suggests, there’s nothing more for these guys to prove. And anything they put on tape at a Combine is just going to be picked apart and used against their draft stock.

That’s why Shedeur is going to throw next month at the University of Colorado’s Pro Day. He’ll be in an environment that he’s comfortable with. His receivers will have some rapport with him. And Irvin’s favorite part, he’ll get to put on one last show for the Colorado fans. Showmanship is what he and his dad have always been about.

“This thing started in Jackson, and Colorado was the one that took a chance,” Irvin laid out. “It’s their way of paying Colorado back. By making everybody get y’all butts to Colorado.”

Irvin suggests that having more scouts on the pro day could lead to more opportunities for other players on the team. Sure, everyone will be there to watch Shedeur. But what if speedy wideouts like Micah Welch and Asaad Waseem catch the attention of the scouts too? In essence, Shedeur’s aura would help prop up the players around him.

We’ll see how this story continues to play out, but it should blow over. As mentioned, many great QBs skipped out on the Combine and turned out just fine. This will probably be no different.