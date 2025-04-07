Marcellus Wiley Reveals Deion Sanders Wrongly Confronted the NFL Scout at Colorado Pro Day, Here’s What Really Happened

This year’s Colorado Pro Day might have been the most anticipated in the program’s history, thanks to the presence of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders—two of the most high-profile NFL-bound talents. From executives to scouts, all eyes were meant to be on the duo. But as it turned out, it was Deion Sanders who ended up stealing the limelight for a rather controversial reason.

For those out of the loop, Coach Prime was caught on the cameras cussing out an NFL Scout at the Colorado Pro Day, as he seemed to have believed that the professional was interfering with his players’ 40-yard dash technique.

“Y’all start how y’all want to start. F**k this man here. Do y’all thing. Do what you all do,” Deion Sanders fired back, stepping in to defend his players.

Unsurprisingly, this viral moment was a hit among Sanders’ fans online, who saw a coach standing tall for his guys, refusing to let anyone—from scouts to execs—dictate the terms. To them, this was Deion being Deion: loyal, loud, and unapologetically protective of his players.

However, according to former NFL DE Marcellus Wiley, Sanders’ actions and words were completely unnecessary. In an episode of his podcast, Hydration Situation, Wiley argued that Sanders completely misjudged the NFL Scouts’ actions.

“I know where Deion was coming from because actually Deion was in the right — but this was the wrong context, the wrong time. And he came in not only wrong but rude at dude… Mr. NFL scout,” Wiley started off.

According to the former Charger, the scout wasn’t disrespecting the players or forcing technique down their throats. He wasn’t even trying to change their running style. He was just making sure the timing of their 40-yard dash starts didn’t ruin their chances.

“What he’s trying to do is not teach these guys how to start in terms of technique,” Wiley clarified. “Y’all been working out — I can see six packs, I can see muscles. What I’m trying to do is make sure that your start counts.”

Per Wiley, the scouting professional was instructing players not to roll into their 40 starts—a mistake that can result in unofficial or tossed-out times.

“Just pause so I can know that you’re ready,” the former NFL DE continued. “Then go. Let’s see that explosiveness. Not no rolling start.”

To simplify it further, the former Charger likened the scout’s instruction to starting drills performed in a track and field race: “They don’t let them roll and start. They got to pause—‘To your mark. Set.’ That’s all he’s doing. But Deion Sanders didn’t know that.”

If Wiley’s explanation is true, then it has to be said that Deion Sanders completely misread the situation in front of him — a rare way to describe Prime’s conduct.

But one can definitely cut the Buffs coach some slack, considering it was Colorado’s Pro Day—a high-stakes setting. Every detail mattered, especially how a player started a 40-yard dash, as it could mean the difference between being picked on Day 1 or Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

That said, it also has to be acknowledged that this outburst is part and parcel of Neon Deion’s brand—built on bravado, passion, and an unwavering commitment to backing his players. These are the qualities we’ve all admired him for.