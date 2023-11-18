“He Hitting the Bulls Eye Every Time”: Lil Wayne & Skip Bayless are Delighted With How Elite QB Dak Prescott is Performing at the Moment

The Cowboys currently stand 6-3 in the season, and QB Dak Prescott seems to getting most of the credit. Prescott has been on fire since Week 6, with the most touchdown passes (12), and is leading in passing yards (1,354) in 9 games. Prescott’s 338.5 yards per game are the most in the NFL since Week 6.

It seems that Prescott has really hit his stride in the past four games. While talking about how Dak has done this season, Lil Wayne joined Skip Bayless on the latest episode of Undisputed and the rapper was all praises for the QB. When asked about what he thinks of Dak Prescott “entering MVP discussions” and proving his haters wrong, Lil Wayne said,

“I feel good about Dak…Dak is showing me, the league, he’s showing EVERYBODY he’s an elite QB!… I think he has us on a bulletin board somewhere in his mind, and he’s throwing darts at us and he hitting the bullseye every time.”

Skip Bayless also expressed his satisfaction with how Prescott has been performing, readily agreeing with whatever Wayne was saying. On Sunday, Prescott delivered an impressive performance against the Giants, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns, along with a rushing score, in a dominant 49-17 victory that extended the Cowboys’ home winning streak to 12. Prescott’s remarkable outing included completing 26 of 35 passes.

He set a franchise record with his third game of at least 400 yards passing and four TDs—all achieved in the initial three quarters. It’s worth noting that he threw an interception, leading to New York’s starting position at the Dallas 12-yard line when the Cowboys held a narrow 7-0 lead.

QB Dak Prescott is Feeling Confident

Although the offense had a slow start against the Giants, taking a couple of drives to gain momentum, once it ignited, there was no stopping it. Despite failing to score in the opening two drives, the Cowboys’ offense impressively orchestrated six touchdown drives in eight possessions. This substantial lead enabled Prescott and the starters to sit out the fourth quarter. The offensive line at Dallas is on an upward trajectory, and the QB is feeling confident.

“I’ve never been as confident, as free, as connected with other guys in the offense, play-calling and this whole system than I am now. That’s credit to those guys, McCarthy…the rest of the offensive staff. It feels good, honestly. We’re going to continue to build.”

Overall the feeling at Dallas is positive. On asked if this is who the Cowboys are on offense or if they are in the zone (and is there a difference) Prescott was the image of confidence as he said,

“I think it’s who we are. And I think that’s what makes it we’re in the zone… Obviously, even in a loss (at Philadelphia), there was success and we weren’t going to get down on ourselves … We’re going to get right back at it and go fishing again.”

Overall, it’s been a commanding performance from an offense that is hitting its peak at the midpoint of the regular season. Mike McCarthy’s new system is demonstrating consistent improvement week after week. With the team slated to face tougher opponents, especially in a five-week span beginning in Week 13, the Cowboys and Prescott will need to be consistent and equally as good, maybe even better.