Robert Saleh Proudly Feels the Jets Have “Embarrassed” Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Other Elites With Zach Wilson As QB

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets haven’t started the season as they thought they would. However, despite losing their weapon Aaron Rodgers, they have still managed to pull a decent record. In his post-game press conference after beating the Eagles, Robert Saleh felt his team had “embarrassed” elite QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and others.

The Jets slashed off the Eagles in a major upset win in the Week 6 matchup, and Saleh couldn’t be more proud of his team that is playing without their biggest asset, Aaron Rodgers.

Robert Saleh Believes His Jets Are Giving Top QBs a Fair Fight

The Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thrilled with the remarkable performance of his team’s defense this season. Despite facing a series of talented quarterbacks, the Jets’ defense has been consistently stingy and unyielding, making life difficult for their opponents. Saleh expressed his satisfaction, stating that they have “embarrassed” several All-Pro quarterbacks they’ve faced recently. In a post-game conference, Saleh said,

“Through these first six weeks, we have played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t won them all, but we’ve embarrassed all of them. Just really, really proud of the defense and their resolve… I thought our D-line was good in terms of keeping that kid in the pocket. He’s a handful (Jalen Hurts). Their O-line, their receivers, I thought our guys battled all the way through. Proud of them.”

In their biggest victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets’ defense forced Jalen Hurts into three interceptions, one of which led to the go-ahead score. This dominant performance against Hurts is part of a pattern, as other star quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes have also struggled against the Jets’ defense in recent weeks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1713707127502430654?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Quarterbacks Allen, Mahomes, and Hurts have completed a lower percentage of their passes (65%) and averaged fewer yards per attempt (6.2) against the New York Jets defense compared to their performance against other teams (70% completion rate and 7.7 yards per attempt). Furthermore, in games where they do not face the Jets, these quarterbacks have recorded 26 touchdowns with just nine interceptions, highlighting the Jets’ effectiveness in limiting their passing efficiency and overall production.

Even more impressive is that the Jets excelled despite an underperforming offense. The team ranks in the bottom third of the league in total offensive yards per game, yet they hold a 3-3 record. Now, the Jets’ defense eagerly anticipates their next challenge against the New York Giants, known for their weak offensive line. And it seems like their “benched” 4XMVP is here to guide them all through everything.

A-Rod “Suggesting” Play-Calls to His Jets

Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a ruptured Achilles early in the Jets’ season, made a presence at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Per the Athletic, the superstar quarterback was seen wearing a headset, offering suggestions to Jets coaches during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the game’s final two minutes, but Rodgers’ influence on the unit was evident. Rodgers was observed on the field before kickoff, without crutches or braces, instilling hope that he might return later in the season. Jets head coach Robert Saleh and the team were amazed by his dedication and recovery progress, as he stood on the sideline throughout the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1713995159623356718?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Rodgers interacted more with the coaches than the quarterbacks, his presence positively impacted the team. Rodgers is expected to continue supporting the Jets as he recovers from his injury, making appearances at future games and providing valuable insights to the team.