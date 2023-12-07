“Jerry Jones Knows His Team Is Not Built Like That,” Said Richard Sherman, While Giving Jones a Reality Check for Claiming the Cowboys Can Beat the Eagles and the 49ers

Jerry Jones is entirely focused on optimism for the upcoming few games. The thought that his Cowboys are behind the Eagles and the 49ers in the NFC race is unacceptable to him. The NFC is witnessing a cutthroat race between the three powerhouses of the NFL—the Eagles, the 49ers, and the Cowboys. But the consensus is that the Cowboys are still behind their NFC rivals.

Advertisement

Jones, however, refused to believe it and countered the prevailing thought by making a big claim about his team. The Cowboys owner is adamant that his team can beat the Philadelphia Eagles in their coming match. During his recent chat on ‘105.3 The Fan‘, Jones didn’t hesitate before claiming that his team will definitely come out as a winner if they face the Eagles or the 49ers. He said,

“Do I think we have a chance to beat either one of those teams when we play them? Absolutely I do. I think we have an outstanding chance here Sunday against Philadelphia,” followed by, “I think it won’t be the same game when we play any of these teams a second time. It never is. Both San Francisco and Philadelphia have got outstanding players. They’ve got great coaching. But, guys, we do, too.” reports Star-Telegram.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Cowboys will go into their upcoming bout on the back of 4 consecutive wins, but are somewhat the underdogs while facing two of the arguably best teams in the NFL right now. Because America’s team was able to defeat only one team with a winning record his season. Several pundits even accused the team of stat padding.

They were annihilated by the 49ers and the Eagles were also able to sneak a win against them. Moreover, former 49ers CB Richard Sherman has had enough of Jerry’s takes and recently bashed the Cowboys owner.

Richard Sherman Bashes Jerry Jones

Sherman is not happy with the Cowboys owner’s claim that his team can beat the 10-2 Eagles. During his recent conversation on ‘Undisputed’, the former NFL star called both Skip Bayless and Jerry Jones ‘delusional’, as they think that the Cowboys have the caliber to beat the 49ers. He even went so far as to say that his team can only come out victorious if the entire roster manages to sneak into the 49ers’ hotel room and beat them in their sleep.

” If you all sitting here believing this oil baron, you all have lost your mind. He cannot flex that his team beat the 49ers because he was at the game where his team got the breakbeat of them. He was in Philly when his team took the L,” Sherman said. “So he knows his team isn’t built like that and knows in no world where can create scenarios outside of his alternate reality where Dallas walks on the field with the 49ers and then walk away with a victory. So Jerry Jones like Skip Bayless is delusional.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0iPW-kLe_o/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The Cowboys are coming off a victory over Sherman’s former team, Seattle. The Seahawks were the first team with an above .500 record to lose against Jerry Jones’s team this season. They are 6-6 now. But the true test of their mettle is yet to come as they face the NFC leaders Eagles, AFC leaders Dolphins, playoff contenders Bills, and 9-3 Lions in the coming weeks.

America’s team has had an abysmal record in the playoffs since their 1995 Super Bowl victory. Since then, the team has struggled to win in the playoffs. Jerry’s team had a 4-11 record in the playoffs between October 25, 1998, and October 25, 2023. Under MVP candidate Dak Prescott, they haven’t gone past the divisional round. Last season, it was the 49ers who knocked them out at the same stage.