“Good Luck on Keeping Your Jaw Intact”: Tom Brady Fires Back at Logan Paul for Trying to Pick a Fight With NFL Players

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB Tom Brady will soon be lacing up for a football game, although it’s no tackle football but flag football. Before that happens, though, he has found himself in a bit of a beef with someone on the opposing side, Logan Paul.

This back-and-forth has been going on for weeks now, with Paul taking things up a notch by issuing a $1 million boxing challenge to any NFL player. That came after Brady called him a “Bi**h” and referred to Paul’s sport, WWE, as “cute.”

During an episode of the Impaulsive Show, Paul said any NFL player is welcome to step into the ring with him. That includes 6-foot-4, 272-pound pass rusher Myles Garrett, star wideout Puka Nacua, reigning Super Bowl champ Sam Darnold, and even Brady himself. From the way he said it, Paul sounded dead serious about the offer.

“You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, we see how it goes. I’m not playing this f**king cute s*it bro. I will throw hands with any of you motherf****rs,” Paul said.

Well, since Paul said any player, Brady actually took to the comments of his podcast page and named retired linebacker Ray Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl champ and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Tom Brady wants Logan Paul to fight Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/yakGjAKHuM — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) March 7, 2026

Brady faced Lewis eight times during his career and saw firsthand how the star linebacker used to knock players to the ground if the QB even dared to pass the ball in the middle of the field. Perhaps that’s why he felt Lewis would give Paul a strong fight.

And Lewis actually is an accomplished wrestler, having been an undefeated Florida state champion in the 189-pound weight class. However, at the age of 50, the Hall of Famer might not want to come back for a challenge like this. Even if there was a $1 million on the line.

Though knowing the Paul brothers, Logan would definitely like taking on a player 14 years removed from the league. He basically “rigged” a matchup against Floyd Mayweather, who came back from retirement for the fight. Mayweather literally “carried” Paul in the contest to ensure the match lasted all eight rounds for entertainment and financial reasons. It ended as a No Decision.

Other fights he had were against YouTuber KSI, which he lost, and Dillon Danis, which he won two years ago. He currently has a 1-1 record, but he’s also two years away from the ring, solely focusing on WWE, even becoming a mainstay on Monday Night Raw.

As of now, many NFL players have accepted Paul’s offer, including former running back-turned-boxer Le’Veon Bell. But Paul turned him down, saying Bell has boxing experience and that Paul would need to train solely for a fight against him. He can’t afford that while being busy with WWE. Didn’t he say any NFL player?

A.) you’re not in the NFL

B.) you can actually fight so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you)

C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a… — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 5, 2026

Other football players who accepted the fight include Breiden Fehoko, Dion Dawkins, and others. Now it remains to be seen if Paul will actually follow through.