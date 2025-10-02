“I Have an Addiction”: Ryan Clark Opens Up About Needing a Support Group to Quit Sugar

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Ryan Clark on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Clark is battling a problem that countless people struggle with every day, and he’s not hiding it.

The Super Bowl–winning safety turned ESPN analyst admitted in a recent video that while he hasn’t touched alcohol in over three years, his new nemesis is sugar.

“I have a problem. I have an addiction. I’m addicted to sugar. I haven’t had a drink of alcohol in over three years,” Clark confessed.

“Recently, I was kind of drinking a little bit too much Diet Coke, and I said, you know what? Should be done with that. That was easy. Same time, I decided I wasn’t going to eat sugar. And all I’ve done is eat more sugar every day,” RC further divulged.

Clark’s honesty about his battle with sweets came with equal parts humor and seriousness. For instance, he admitted he isn’t picky about what kind of sugar he eats. From “mouth ball candies” to “freaking liquorice” to “honey buns and doughnuts.”

Clark’s only hard line? “No, I will not eat candy corn,” he said flatly.

Considering he’s a retired NFL veteran with a thriving broadcasting career, indulging in sweets in retirement doesn’t sound like a big deal. Nor did Clark make it look serious with his jokes.

But behind the laughs, Clark made a plea: “We need to bring shame back. I need some type of support group. I need a sponsor. I need a meeting or something.”

The former Steelers star, however, then quickly went back to the joking mode, saying that fans should hold him accountable if they catch him snacking: “If you see me walking through the airport and I got a Snicker, just say, hey, you finna be thicker than one too.”

It’s time for some honesty. I need help. I often hope to inspire. I try to be open, vulnerable, & transparent. Here it is! I’m an addict. I can’t kick it, & it’s time I admitted it. Watch til the end. This is real life! #SugarAddict #IneedHelp #SnacksOverEverything pic.twitter.com/oDs2CiN9Dt — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 1, 2025

That said, Clark’s candor also shines a light on a larger reality: he isn’t the first NFL player to lean heavily on sugar. Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf once revealed that his daily intake consisted of three bags of candy, one coffee, and a single meal.

Despite that diet, Metcalf’s elite physique surprised many. Although nutritionists note that the massive calorie burn of professional athletes can offset some of the negative effects of such eating habits.

Sports performance dietitian Gianna Masi explained that simple sugars, such as the gummies and Skittles Metcalf favored, are fast-absorbing carbs that fuel workouts. But she also warned that consistently relying on sugar leaves “a ton of nutrition on the table,” potentially weakening immune response or slowing recovery.

So, for Ryan Clark, the issue isn’t performance anymore; it’s lifestyle. So, by calling it an addiction and asking for help, he’s put a relatable spotlight on how difficult it can be to cut back, even after years of discipline in the NFL.

“I like them all, you know, and I need your help. I want to be better. But y’all ain’t started helping me yet,” he admitted.

Whether fans take him up on that challenge or not, Clark’s vulnerability hilariously shows that an athlete’s battles don’t end with retirement. It’s a grind … 24/7, 365 days a year.