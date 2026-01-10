“He Saw Long Term”: Dan Lanning Lauds Dante Moore’s Maturity for Backing Up Dillon Gabriel in Oregon

Dante Moore’s road to Eugene wasn’t linear. He grew up in Detroit in a household split down the middle of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. His father, Otha, is a Michigan loyalist; his mother, Jera Bohlen-Moore, hails from Ohio and a family of Buckeyes. “It was like a battle in the living room,” Moore joked.

Oregon recruited him out of high school, but Moore initially chose UCLA to play for former Ducks head coach Chip Kelly. His freshman season in Los Angeles was rocky, marked by inconsistency and limited success. Eventually, Moore entered the transfer portal, searching not just for a new program but for the right environment. His first call was to Lanning.

Moore told the Oregon head coach he wanted to be a Duck by any means necessary. Moore knowingly stepped into a situation where the Ducks had already secured Dillon Gabriel, one of college football’s most prolific and accomplished quarterbacks. Rather than chase immediate playing time elsewhere, Moore effectively took a gap year, choosing development over instant gratification.

For most of the season, Moore watched, waited, and learned. In an era where elite quarterbacks rarely sit, especially after transfer rules loosened, his choice stood out. The nation’s No. 2 overall recruit, who had always started and immediately earned a job at UCLA, took a path most top prospects actively avoid.

“I could have gone to multiple places, any place in the country, to be honest,” Moore told ESPN. “I just felt like I needed to sit back and get myself together.”

That decision, Dan Lanning believes, revealed everything about Moore’s approach.

“We both were just excited and it felt right away like this is where he wanted to be,” Lanning said. “I knew I wanted him here.”

For Moore, the adjustment wasn’t easy. Sitting behind Gabriel marked the first time in his football life he wasn’t the unquestioned starter. That willingness to pause impressed Lanning just as much as Moore’s raw talent.

“I think it shows a level of maturity that doesn’t necessarily exist,” Lanning said. “I think he saw long term. There’s an opportunity to be able to learn and thrive here at Oregon. And it wasn’t so much about how fast I can get on the field. It’s about what it looks like once I do get on the field.”

“This year has taught me a lot,” Moore said. “It’s taken over a new team. It kind of just helped me mold who I am as a person.”

Being embedded in Oregon’s journey, traveling week after week, experiencing tight finishes and pressure-filled moments, reshaped how Moore sees the game.

“This team, we’ve been through a lot,” he said. “Two-minute drives. Game-winning field goal kicks. One of the craziest football games we’ve seen, but put it in the win column. It’s helped me appreciate the game of football.”

Even now, Moore views his progress as incomplete.

“There have been good moments,” he said. “Might just keep building off of them. But I’m not at my best yet. I’m still looking for that.”

When Moore finally did take the reins, the results reflected a quarterback sharpened by patience. He finished the season completing 272 of 373 passes (72.9%) for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 184 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.