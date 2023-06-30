Orlando Brown Jr. Net Worth: How Much Has the Bengals OT Earned Thus Far in His NFL Career?

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers at the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Texas Rangers At Cincinnati Reds April 25 123 USA Today Sports

Orlando Brown Jr., the talented offensive tackle, burst onto the scene at the college level and carried the momentum into the NFL. Following in the footsteps of his father, former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Brown Jr. has truly lived up to the hype in his short but impactful career.

After registering impeccable numbers at Peachtree Ridge High School, Brown Jr. tied himself to the Oklahoma Sooners. He made the starting left tackle position his own in no time. A string of exceptional performances rightly earned Brown a spot on the prestigious 2017 College Football All-America Team.

Orlando Brown Jr: Net Worth and Career Earnings

As per various sources online, Orlando Brown Jr’s net worth stands at $2.7 million at the moment. However, with his recent compensation package and endorsement earnings, Brown’s net worth is expected to rise substantially in the coming days. In 2018, Brown Jr. made the leap to the NFL when the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the third round.

After playing for the Ravens for a couple of years, he was eventually traded to the Chiefs in 2021. The 2023 offseason brought about a significant development in Brown Jr.’s career. Turning down a massive contract from Kansas City, he signed a $64 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The deal included a base salary of $1.5 million, a substantial signing bonus of $31.1 million, and an additional workout bonus of $375,000. Combine the above metrics, and we get a calculated cap hit of $10.354 million. Without a doubt, Burrow’s Bengals are betting big time on the superstar OT.

Orlando Brown Jr. enrages Patrick Mahomes’ fans

In a recent tweet, Orlando Brown Jr. made a noteworthy comment about the difference in blocking for quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Brown’s tweet sparked both interest and controversy among fans, particularly those of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown’s tweet stated, “Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12 1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. he’s going to be at 7 1/2 getting the ball out”. This statement reveals Brown’s observations about the schematic variations between the two quarterbacks.

While some Chiefs fans expressed their displeasure with Brown’s remarks, his analysis holds merit. Burrow’s style of play and the Bengals’ offensive strategies require shorter dropbacks, resulting in different pass-rush dynamics for Brown. This adjustment may lead to more power moves from defenders rather than speed-based techniques. One can say that this strategy aligns perfectly well with Brown’s physicality and skill set.