“He Sounds So Done With It”: Joe Flacco’s Viral Reaction to Shedeur Sanders’ Dance Move Amuses Redditors

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most unique quarterback rooms in the NFL. It’s a mix of veterans with plenty of experience, one with just a little, and a pair of unproven rookies battling for a roster spot. So, how are they building chemistry during OTAs, you ask? Well… it was awkward to start with.

Two of the Browns quarterbacks, Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, shared one of those awkward moments at practice this week. Flacco, who’s been in the NFL since 2008, is more of the quiet type, and, this late into his career, he’s all business. Meanwhile, Sanders—one of the most hyped QB prospects in recent years—is flashy and full of personality. One vibe doesn’t exactly mesh with the other.

While the two were next to each other doing drills this week, cameras caught Sanders dancing and feeling all groovy as he asked Flacco, “You ever hit that dance?”

In true Flacco fashion, the veteran QB gave Sanders an amusing response, clearly showing he had no interest in whatever dance Sanders was talking about.

“Definitely not,” Flacco replied. “I don’t know if I’ve ever hit a public dance move in my life.”

That was all the fuel Redditors needed. They found the interaction between the polar opposite quarterbacks hilarious. Many also pointed out just how uninterested Flacco seemed.

“He sounds so done with it lmao,” one user wrote. “Flacco and Sanders are the funniest possible outcome. Flacco is soooo dry haha,” another penned.

Although one optimistic fan thinks the two QBs will make each other better. Flacco could help Sanders become a better NFL quarterback, while Sanders could help Flacco with his social media game.

“Flacco is gonna make Sanders better at QB and in trade Sanders is gonna make Flacco become like the coolest 43-year-old on TikTok in the funniest buddy cop movie as the Browns go 7-10,” a fan said.

Hilariously enough, this wasn’t the first time this offseason that Sanders has been shut down by a pro for his exuberant attitude.

During pre-draft workouts with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the two were seen talking when cameras caught Sanders asking Ward to make a song with him. Ward shot down the offer, stating, “I play football,” showing no interest in collaborating with Sanders on a song.

Even if Sanders isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, he’s still going to proudly be himself. Despite a huge draft day slide, the former Buffalo has remained confident and has shown how grateful he is to be a part of the Cleveland Browns. He does, however, have a long way to go to make the 53-man roster.