“It Rubs Me the Wrong Way”: Joe Giglio is Frustrated With ‘Immature’ Nick Sirianni For Shouting at Chiefs Fans

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 24, 2023

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated as they won the Sunday Night game against their last season’s Super Bowl rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles escaped narrowly, with a 21-17 win to take the lead in the league with an 8-1 record. After clinching the season’s biggest game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni shouted at the Chief’s fans following their victory over Mahomes and Co.

Following the victory, as the players and coaches entered the tunnel toward their locker room, Sirianni seized a moment to convey his excitement to the disappointed fans, who were reeling from their team’s third loss. The Eagles HC yelled, “Hey! I don’t hear s#*t anymore, Chiefs fans! See yaaaa.”

 

While many liked the way Nick showcased his passion, several pundits found him a bit immature. Reacting to Sirianni’s jollification, Eagle Radio host Joe Giglio expressed that he loves what Sirianni had done for the Eagles in recent years, but he should act more like a grownup and show composure. On the WIP Middays show he revealed,

“I’m not trying to take away from the performance of this guy since he arrived in Philadelphia, because it has been very, very good. Top-of-the-league kind of good. But I can’t tell you that I like the way Nick Sirianni conducts himself on the sideline. It rubs me the wrong way.”

 

Joe Giglio shared his worries about Nick Sirianni’s sideline behavior. While acknowledging Sirianni’s good performance, Giglio criticized his conduct, calling it immature and frustrating. He also mentioned this behavior has been a problem for the past three years and it bothers him to this day.

Nick Sirianni’s History With the Kansas City Chiefs

While taking revenge for the Super Bowl loss was definitely a reason behind Nick’s outburst, he also has some history with the Chiefs which might have played a part in it. Before his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sirianni was associated with the Chiefs for almost four years from 2009 to 2012.

Nick Sirianni started his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. Then Chiefs’ head coach Todd Haley hired him as the offensive quality control coach. After two years working in the same position, he was promoted to the wide receivers coach position in 2011 under head coach Romeo Crennel. However, when Andy Reid came to Kansas City from Philadelphia, he did not retain Sirianni, who then went to coach the San Diego Chargers in 2013.

