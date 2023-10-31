“He Would Actively Reject People”: Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce Reveal How Their Father Absolutely Ruined Halloween

In the vibrant glow of party lights, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce are unmistakably the life of the party. Yet, when the October chill ushers in the season of ghouls and candy, their enthusiasm wanes. It turns out that their dad, Ed Kelce, played the arch-nemesis in their Halloween story, turning the spooky season into a source of comic grievances.

The brothers took to The New Heights podcast to tell the tales of their childhood and the reason behind their lukewarm stance towards trick-or-treating. What ensued was the brothers reminiscing about their childhoods and giving some hilarious insights into their trick-or-treating days.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Father Was a “Halloween Grinch”

Recent musings on the New Heights podcast had the Kelce duo chuckling over bygone Halloween capers. Jason initiated the stroll down memory lane: “I will say Halloween got somewhat ruined for us by Dad. He’s a Grinch of Halloween.” Turns out Ed Kelce stopped the two youngsters from participating in the Halloween tradition at a very young age.

Travis, with a laugh, chimes in, “Well, he would still pass out candy; he just didn’t want to walk up and down the street with you.” to which Jason replied in a subtle but real nod. He then explained how their dad drew the line: puberty meant party over, at least for trick-or-treating at the Kelce household.

Punctuating just how much their father hated the trick-or-treating tradition of Halloween Jason added,

“If you were trick-or-treating, you were not getting candy at Kelce House, he would actively reject people by saying no.”

The two NFL stalwarts couldn’t emphasize enough how much their dad hated Halloween. He even tricked them into believing that not trick or treating was a sign of maturity, something they were quick to jump on. The brothers’ banter, tinged with mischief, led to confessions of juvenile Halloween pranks, emphasizing their father’s rule of “be stupid, just not real stupid.”

The Sweet and Sour of Trick-or-Treating

As the podcast continued, the conversation took a detour to sweeter reminiscences—candies. Jason prodded, “What are the GOAT Halloween candies?” Travis confessed a fondness for Milky Ways and Twix, while Jason was always on the lookout for Starbursts and Kit Kats.

Yet, not all Halloween handouts were a treat; the brothers laughed over the Halloween hippie legacy of Cleveland Heights. Jason humorously revealed how health-conscious neighbors would hand out apples instead of candy—a “treat” that quickly found itself hurtling back at the giver’s house.

The conversation showed fans a different side of the Kelce brothers, moving beyond their sports skills. Halloween for them was about shared stories, not just sugary treats. Their childhood memories include their father’s unique approach to the holiday, marked by laughter, innocent pranks, and the occasional healthy apple exchange.