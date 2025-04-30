“I Believe More In Dak Prescott Than Aaron Rodgers”: Ryan Clark Backs The Cowboys To Make Playoffs Over Steelers

Dak Prescott signed a record-breaking four-year, $240 million contract on the morning of the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. Those tardy negotiations were a harbinger of negativity to come for Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys during that campaign.

Prescott didn’t look great to start the season, going 3-5 in the first half of the campaign. However, things went from bad to worse when he suffered a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery in Week 9. Dallas finished the year with a 7-10 record in the NFC East and followed that disastrous season with a disappointing display during 2025 free agency.

Nevertheless, there is belief that the Cowboys will turn things around quickly. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark thinks that Dallas’ draft class will be a major factor. Clark feels that Dak Prescott has a better chance of leading his team to the playoffs than Aaron Rodgers would if he joins the Steelers eventually.

“We’re looking at the Cowboys, who have Dak Prescott, the Cowboys who’s bolstered their running game going out in free agency and getting backs,” he started.

“The Cowboys, who to me, had a high quality NFL draft in 2025. You’re talking about a team that I feel more prepared, and more comfortable with saying that they can be successful, saying they can compete within their division, based on one main factor that I believe more in Dak Prescott than I believe in Aaron Rodgers if he does decide to play. And more in Dak Prescott, obviously, than I do in Mason Rudolph.”

Dallas did boost a ground game that was ranked 27th last year with the additions of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They also picked up the top guard in the draft, Tyler Booker, to bolster a burgeoning offensive line. They added edge Donovan Ezeiruaku and CB Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2 to build their defense back up.

However, that wasn’t enough to convince long-time Cowboys fan Stephen A. Smith that they’re headed in the right direction. In fact, he believes the Steelers are more likely to return to the postseason in 2025 than his Prescott-led team is. He said he’d “be damned” if he was going to suggest Dallas as a playoff team on his show.

“Last time I checked, the reigning Super Bowl champions are in the NFC East. Last time I checked, their competitors in the NFC Championship Game was in the NFC East. I don’t think those teams are going anywhere…” he stated.

“With the Steelers, I gotta bet on Mike Tomlin. I gotta bet on 18 straight seasons of .500 or better. I gotta bet on the fact that since 2007, only the Patriots and the Packers collectively have had a better record than the Steelers.”

The Steelers, while still bare in the QB cupboard, have also added star power at wide receiver, a new downhill running back, as well as much-needed defensive pieces. Their massive offensive line investment over the last few years should be paying off soon as well. However, Smith isn’t crazy to suggest they could do it.

For our money, both of these teams are going to be fringe playoff contenders at best. Neither will be fighting for a division title in 2025. Based on Mike Tomlin’s track record, if Rodgers does come on board, we can probably expect another nine or 10-win season. Dallas, on the other hand, could see things go very wrong or very right in the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era.