Tom Brady Divorce Settlement: Will The Veteran Quarterback Pay Alimony To $400 Million Wife Gisele Bundchen?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly working with a mediator to finalize property and asset settlement.

The inevitable has finally transpired. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, one of the most renowned and loved couples across the world have now officially parted ways.

Recently, both, Tom and Gisele took to social media to officially announce that they have finalized their divorce. The couple claimed that they arrived at the decision amicably and do respect and cherish the moments they have spent together.

They also announced that their priority will always be to shower love on the wonderful children they have and requested privacy during these tough times.

As per TMZ, it was Gisele who filed the divorce papers in court and the veteran Quarterback decided not to contest them. Moreover, the couple shares $26 Million worth properties and assets. Reportedly, they are working with a mediator to finalize property settlement.

Tom Brady Might Have To Pay Child Support

There have been a lot of speculations regarding how much alimony Brady would have to pay to his wife after separation. Any official announcement regarding this hasn’t been made yet but many are opining that because Gisele’s net worth($400 Million) is substantially higher than that of Tom($250 Million), the Quarterback might not have to pay alimony at all.

In fact, there were rumors that Gisele might have to pay Tom after the divorce but it seems highly unlikely. Moreover, it is also unclear if the couple had signed a prenup before tying the knot. However, Brady might have to pay child support.

News reports regarding the two stars looking to part ways started emerging after tom returned late to the training camp and openly claimed that he was taking care of all the personal sh*t going on in his life.

Post that, the couple allegedly started living separately and even when their children were present in the stadium to cheer the Buccaneers in their first home game of the season, Gisele was nowhere to be seen.

Not long after that, it was reported that they had hired divorce lawyers and after that, it was evident that the couple will officially announce their separation soon which is exactly what happened.

