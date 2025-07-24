“He’ll Not Be All-Pro”: Cris Carter Claims Dating Taylor Swift Will Hurt Travis Kelce’s Career

Travis Kelce’s performance in the final two games of the 2024 postseason was anything but stellar, to put things mildly. Throughout the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX, the star tight end recorded a measly total of 58 receiving yards on just six catches and was routinely the last one out of his stance.

Advertisement

Many are attributing Kelce’s sudden decline to the fact that he’s nearly 36 years old and has been playing professionally for the last 12 years. However, the former Minnesota Viking and current podcaster, Cris Carter, believes that Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift carries just as much blame as anything else.

“Dating her will take something from your career,” Carter exclaimed, suggesting that there may be too many distractions for Kelce to ever reclaim his status as one of the best tight ends in the league today. Even if he were able to block out the external noise and opportunities, Carter still suggests that it is simply too late for Kelce at this point in time.

“He also saw his brother walk away from the game and be successful, but he also saw his brother walk away from the game and his team won a championship. That would hurt. So, regardless of what he does, he will not be All-Pro Travis Kelce… He can’t run the way he used to be able to run. His blocking has gotten worse.”

Nevertheless, Carter doesn’t envision Kelce retiring anytime soon. Fans and analysts alike have been speculating as to whether or not the 2025 season will be the final one of Kelce’s career, but Carter predicted that “…he’s going to play at least another year or two, just to be able to keep pace with that girl he’s dating.”

During a past episode of his New Heights podcast, which he shares with his brother, Kelce proudly explained that he’s enjoying everything that comes with dating Swift. “It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby, just flying high and enjoying it all.“

In a more recent instance, he even suggested that the support Swift offers him in their relationship has allowed him to become a better football player and teammate. Suffice to say, Kelce doesn’t seem to think that critics, such as the aforementioned Carter, are fully aware of the dynamics that are involved in his personal love life.

“You get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you. That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in what she’s doing in life. I think I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I can possibly be week in and week out.”

When it comes to criticizing professional athletes, perhaps it’s better to aim your criticisms directly at their play on the field, rather than at their relationships off of the field. You can’t help who you love, but you can help whether or not you’re the last one out of your stance on Sundays, and that’s more than deserving of criticism.