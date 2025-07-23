When Travis Kelce “Reflected” on His Game After the Chiefs Fans “Blamed” Taylor Swift in 2024

It’s been nearly two years since the power couple of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was first formed, and it’s been nothing short of a media sensation ever since. Swift’s presence has led to an increase in everything from viewers and social media interactions to merchandise and ticket sales for both Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL as a whole.

Opposing football fans haven’t always provided the most welcoming of environments for Swift and her entourage, but pockets of the Chiefs fanbase have also had their gripes as well. Prior to Kansas City’s lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX, Kelce sat down with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to discuss his experience in having such a loving and supportive yet public relationship.

When asked how he deals with critics, particularly those who claim that Swift is distracting him from his football career, Kelce claimed that it all starts with “being true to yourself.”

“If people are saying things, you have to be able to reflect and look at yourself and see why are they saying these things? I was still playing at a high level knowing that all of that had been said. We were winning football games, which is all I care about. This building knew how hard I worked and how much focus I have on football throughout the year,” Travis said.

Even though his newfound love has put both his football career and his personal life under an even larger microscope, Kelce seems more than content with the decisions that he’s made throughout the past two years. In fact, he even went as far as to suggest that being Swift has actually allowed him to become a better player and teammate.

“That’s the beauty of being in such a strong relationship,” he explained. The international icon has given him a level of support that he’s never seen before. Now, all Kelce seems to want to do is make the most of that while also providing the same in return.

“You get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you. That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in what she’s doing in life. I think I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I can possibly be week in and week out.”

For all of the sensationalistic articles and tabloids that have been birthed by their relationship, Kelce’s father, Ed, maintains that their bond is a “very special” one. Whether or not that’s a potential hint towards marriage remains to be seen.

In the meantime, however, it’s safe to say that the power couple will continue to dominate the headlines even well after Kelce has taken his final bow on the grid iron.