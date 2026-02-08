James Pearce Jr. Arrest: Ex-Steeler Calls for Strong Punishment in Rickea Jackson Incident

Atlanta Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Florida following a disturbing series of events involving WNBA star Rickea Jackson, his former girlfriend. Authorities say the incident escalated from a domestic dispute into a dangerous police chase that ended with a violent crash and multiple felony charges.

According to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez, officers were initially dispatched to police headquarters after receiving reports of a dispute between a male and a female. Investigators later confirmed that the woman involved was Jackson, one of the rising stars in the WNBA.

The arrest sparked widespread outrage across social media, including from former NFL players. Ex-Steeler Breiden Fehoko was among the most vocal critics, delivering a scathing response.

“Hitting women make you tough? Soft as a mf,” Breiden wrote. “I’m sick of hearing the ‘we gotta get these young men help’ man. How about lock his ass in a cell with some real mfs and see how they feel about hitting females.”

Police say Pearce, 22, fled the scene before officers could fully intervene. What followed was a high-speed pursuit through Miami-Dade County, during which Pearce allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement. The chase ended near Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street, where Pearce crashed his Lamborghini and was taken into custody.

Jail records show that Pearce now faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of fleeing or eluding police with lights and sirens. Sources also told reporters that Pearce intentionally drove his vehicle toward a police officer during the pursuit, striking the officer’s knee in an apparent attempt to escape.

In addition, investigators allege that Pearce crashed into Jackson’s vehicle during the incident, further intensifying the seriousness of the case.

He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and his bond had not been set as of Sunday. A high-ranking police source described Pearce as “lucky to be alive” following the chaotic events.

The Atlanta Falcons released a brief statement acknowledging the situation:

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”