“He’s Being Scapegoated”: Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on the Bills Firing HC Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills stunned the NFL world on Monday morning by firing their head coach, Sean McDermott, following the team’s Divisional Round playoff loss. McDermott wraps up a nine-season run in Buffalo with a 98-50 record, eight playoff appearances, and five AFC East titles, which is why the decision caught so many people off guard.

McDermott has reportedly told people close to him that he plans to keep coaching. He could quickly become a top candidate for other openings around the league.

That’s all the more reason why the firing drew a strong reaction from Stephen A. Smith, who went off on the Bills organization over the decision. Smith questioned how a coach with that resume could be let go simply because the team has struggled to get over the playoff hump. In his view, the sacking only makes sense if McDermott is being used as a scapegoat for broader organizational issues.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all, I think he’s being scapegoated,” Smith claimed on First Take.

It’s a hard argument to disagree with, given McDermott’s achievements with the team. The only blemish is that he has an 8-8 career playoff record. But in order to have a record like that, one needs to coach well enough to make it to the playoffs in the first place.

Later on, Smith said that the Bills’ GM, Brandon Beane, should be facing more criticism for not supplying McDermott and Josh Allen with enough weapons.

“Why isn’t Beane gone? Why is he still keeping his job? He’s the one that didn’t have the assets necessary in order for the Buffalo Bills to advance. If the Buffalo Bills had pulled the trigger before the trade deadline and acquired Jaylen Waddle from Miami… Giving Josh Allen that kind of a threat, what would’ve happened?” Smith questioned.

It’s a great question that we’ll never know the answer to. When Allen had Stefon Diggs as his WR1, the wideout made the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons. He averaged 111 receptions, 1300 yards, and almost 10 TDs a year. Imagine what Allen could’ve done with Waddle?

At the end of the day, we have to side with Smith on this one. Strangely, the Bills decided to fire McDermott while keeping their GM and even promoting him. It’s similar to what the New York Giants did earlier this season with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, which also left fans scratching their heads. Why fire the cook in the kitchen who’s making the most of what he’s been given, and not the food supplier who keeps providing mediocrity?

Honestly, what was McDermott supposed to do with Khalil Shakir leading the team with 72 receptions? The next highest on the team was Dalton Kincaid with 39. The Bills and Beane have been relying on Allen to make do with average receivers for two seasons now, and it’s not working. They need to fix that… and now, find a good coach as well.