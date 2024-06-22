Kyler Murray’s Young Habit Makes Him a Poor Prospect Amongst Older NFL GMs, Per Colin Cowherd

When a player is paid $46.5 million annually, he is expected to win games for the team. Kyler Murray has failed to live up to those expectations. He has been repeatedly criticized for his plays, and lack of leadership. Additionally, he is often accused of lacking accountability. According to Colin Cowherd, Murray has added another habit that makes him even more unlikeable to older general managers.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Colin Cowherd stated that older GMs like Bruce Arians and Steve Keim perhaps will not bet on Tyler Murray due to his gaming habit. Citing a therapist’s study, he pointed out that adults addicted to video games tend to ignore everything around them, resulting in poor communication. He said,

“He’s a playmaker, he got a poorly owned franchise to the playoffs in a tough Division. I think the gaming thing is a huge stigma and I think older GMS look at it and think Jesus grow the F up.”

As per Omega Recovery, video games allow individuals to immerse themselves completely into the virtual world, causing them to neglect their physical and mental health. The study compared video game addiction to drug addiction, highlighting that gamers develop similar tendencies. This addiction leads to poor communication with spouses and an inability to commit to their jobs or personal growth.

This gaming habit, Cowherd hypothesizes, creates a stigma among experienced execs, who then question Murray’s commitment to football and his willingness to work hard for the team and himself.

Murray took an underachieving franchise to the playoffs despite a poor roster and coaching, in a division that boasts great coaching minds like Shanahan, Carroll, and McVay. Before the last two seasons, which were marred by injuries and a lack of supporting cast, he had a phenomenal start to his NFL career.

Despite being one of the best playmakers and throwers of the ball, people in the NFL World don’t hold a very high opinion of him.

Kyler Murray Needs to Mature

Murray overcame his short stature to become one of the top passers in the league, a pocket QB with the ability to scramble and make plays. Despite his positive traits and talent, he isn’t well-liked by the media, fans, front office, or even the owner.

Unlike Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts, who have demonstrated maturity and commitment to the game, Murray hasn’t shown the same level of dedication. Despite being equally talented, he doesn’t seem to have the same support from his team.

He hasn’t been able to shake off the negative image that has followed him from college to the NFL. Instead of taking responsibility as a leader, he has pointed fingers at the coaching staff and front-office management.

Learning and playing QB is a never-ending process. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Continuous efforts and dedication are crucial for improvement and success. Slackers have no place in this business. It’s high time for Kyler Murray to grow up and shed his easygoing mentality. And maybe part of is going to be to shed his gaming habit, or at least pretend like he has.

With the Cardinals putting all their eggs in one basket- drafting star WR like Marvin Harrison Jr and Offensive Linemen Christian Jones and Isiah Adams, thus providing more weapons and better pass protection for Murray—it is now or never for him.