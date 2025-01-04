“He’s Done 5 Things for the Lions”: Jon Gruden Names Jared Goff as the Biggest Reason Why the Lions Are 14–2

The Detroit Lions are on an impressive run this season and Jon Gruden claims it’s because of Jared Goff. The former NFL coaching legend had high praise for the Lions QB when he was breaking down the upcoming Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions-Vikings bout is one of the most anticipated regular-season matchups in recent memory and rightfully deserved to be thoroughly unpacked before it’s played. But Gruden took the time to recognize Goff.

“The biggest reason the Lions are 14-2 is because of their quarterback, Jared Goff,” Gruden said, pointing to his whiteboard. He drew out how Goff ended up in Detroit and how much the Lions got in return for Matthew Stafford. “They got Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta- three dynamic offensive players, and Jared Goff.”

It was a haul the Lions received for Stafford, and it’s turned them into the most dangerous offense in the NFL, a squad that seems Super Bowl-bound. And at the head of that offense is Goff.

How did Jared Goff end up leading the Detroit Lions to a 14-2 record? This is how we got here. pic.twitter.com/mwaVWjGeKd — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) January 3, 2025

To back up his claims, Gruden pointed to five different things that Goff has done well since taking over the team. All are important and have helped them get to where they are today.

1) Productive

Gruden points out that Goff has been incredibly productive this season. He’s completed just over 70% of passes, throwing for over 4000 yards and 36 touchdowns. It’s been good for a 113.6 QB rating.

“These are phenomenal production numbers,” Gruden said.

They are amazing stats. Goff ranks comfortably in the top five in every category. You could argue he’s been on the same statistical level as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Yet, no MVP votes are going to come his way.

2) Consistent

The second thing Gruden mentioned is that Goff has been “wildly consistent.” According to Gruden, Goff is one of two QBs to ever have seven games with over a 75% completion percentage and two touchdowns. The other QB is just Tom Brady, no big deal.

“That’s consistency,” Gruden added.

It’s a wild group that Goff finds himself a part of. When he was traded to Detroit, nobody would’ve guessed that Goff would have a Brady-like production. But he has since shown us why he came out of Cal as a #1 overall pick.

3) Pressure performance

The third thing Gruden highlighted is Goff’s ability to perform under pressure. He pointed to his stats on 3rd and 4th downs, which are impressive, to say the least.

“Did you know that Goff on 3rd and 4th down has thrown 17 touchdown passes and no picks? That’s incredible!” Gruden exclaimed, wide-eyed, looking impressed.

It is an incredible feat. Gruden pointed out that on those downs, you typically see a team’s hardest defensive coverages and blitzes. It’s impressive that the QB has done such a good job at taking care of the ball while also slinging TDs in the process. He’s a calculated killer with the ball in his hands.

4) Winner

The fourth thing Gruden has to say about Goff is that he’s a proven winner. The proof is in the pudding.

“Goff is a winner. He’s the 3rd quarterback in NFL history to win 13 or more games with multiple NFL franchises. What does that tell you?”

It should tell you that Goff can make the big plays to win the game when it matters most. Not only can he deliver on critical downs, but Goff also comes through at the ends of games to ensure victory. In 2018, he led the Los Angeles Rams to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance. Even though they lost to Brady and the Patriots, it showed Goff’s ability to lead a team to the big game.

5) Mentally tough

The fifth and final thing that Gruden had to say about Goff was about his mental fortitude. He thinks that Goff would lead the league in mental toughness if it were a stat.

“Here’s a guy that throws five picks against the Houston Texans on national TV. In the last seven games since, 20 touchdowns and one pick. This is a badass.”

Goff has been on an awesome run since the horrific performance against the Texans. It was an unusual blemish on an otherwise great season for the Cal product. The fact that he threw five interceptions and the Lions still won the game should also highlight how tough he is to beat.