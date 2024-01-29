Joe Burrow’s Loss Might Become Deshaun Watson’s Gain as Tee Higgins Looks at Future Options

The success of a quarterback often hinges on the quality of his receiving corps. The same has been the case for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, whose achievements in both the regular and postseason can be attributed, in part, to his elite group of receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins. However, there is speculation that this formidable trio may soon split up, as Higgins, entering the final year of his rookie contract, could be open to a move if the Bengals fail to negotiate a new and improved deal. And Browns QB Deshaun Watson has a very good proposition for the youngster.

Deshaun recently sat with Quincy Avery, where he expressed that Higgins should join him in Cleveland. He explained by noting that the Bengals receiver won’t have to move, and the Browns Backers will adore him. Watson also hinted that money wouldn’t be a problem, and Higgins would soon become a star receiver for the team, catching passes left and right.

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns faced offensive struggles throughout the season, with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman serving as the team’s primary wideouts. While Cooper managed another 1000-yard season, both Moore and Tillman failed to maintain their footing. Notably, Tillman only started three games out of the 14 he played this season and couldn’t tally any touchdowns. As Cooper and Moore enter into the final year of their contracts, there is a possibility that they may seek extensions.

At 25, Higgins possesses considerable upside and is on the verge of reaching his prime. However, securing his services could prove challenging for Cleveland, given their financial constraints after awarding the biggest guaranteed contract to their star QB. A potential solution could involve parting ways with veterans such as Cooper and RB Nick Chubb, both in their late 20s with massive contracts, in order to make way for signing a talented Cincinnati wideout.

Higgins’s rookie contract is set to expire in March, and he is expected to seek a new and improved deal from the Bengals. Yet the challenge lies in managing cap space, with Chase also up for extension. It will be a tricky few months for the Bengals front office.

Tee Higgins’ Contract Situation

Tee Higgins has undeniably demonstrated that he belongs among the top receivers in the league, warranting consideration for a new lucrative contract. Presently under a 4-year, $8,686,785 deal with the Bengals, inclusive of a $3,877,664 signing bonus, $5,882,518 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,171,696, Higgins has garnered attention amid a league-wide trend of prioritizing top-notch receivers. This shift is notably exemplified by the Dolphins’ substantial contract for Tyreek Hill.

Higgins may be eyeing a contract in the range of $20 million per season. However, the Bengals, having invested $55 million in Burrow during the last off-season and aiming to position Chase, one of the highest-paid receivers, as their designated WR1, face a dilemma. There exists a possibility that Tee Higgins could opt for free agency, especially considering the significant interest from other teams during the 2023 off-season in paying him as their starter.

While the option to franchise tag Higgins exists, the Bengals must weigh the cost implications, which exceed $20 million, making it an impractical option for them. If he leaves, the Bengals could be looking for a wideout to support Chase, and there are some interesting options available in free agency. Mike Evans will be leaving Tampa after nearly a decade and the Super Bowl winner always had reliable hands and production. Another option is the Bills receiver Gabe Davis. He has had constant production as a backup for Buffalo for the last 4 seasons and could be looking to try his luck somewhere else.

Calvin Ridley had a 1000-yard season with the Jaguars, and if Jacksonville chooses not to bring him back, he could be a good and solid free-agent receiver as well. OBJ is another name whose contract runs out after this season. He may not have that explosiveness and numbers, but he could still be a backup WR, as per Yahoo Sports.