NFL Vet Chad Ochocinco Johnson Rocks a Special $10 Watch That He Tells People is a Cartier

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe are mostly on a different level of entertainment whenever they host the ‘The Nightcap’ podcast. The duo’s comedic rapport shines when they combine sports updates with engaging banter. Recently, Chad Johnson shared a hilarious revelation about his Cartier look-alike watch, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Wearing a watch resembling Cartier’s iconic tank, Chad Johnson revealed purchasing it for $10 at Target, claiming its striking similarity to a Cartier original. Chad defended the timepiece amidst Shannon’s playful trolling, insisting it exuded classiness.

Chad Johnson disclosed that if he remains mum about his budget Target watch, people often mistake it for an authentic Cartier. The authentic Cartier Tank watch embodies a clear graphic principle inspired by a military tank’s aerial view. Mirroring tank elements, the brancards symbolize tracks, and the case represents the vehicle’s cabin.

This unique integration creates a foundational design principle where the case seamlessly extends into the bracelet without disrupting the visual rhythm. However, the happiness with which Chad shows his watch would definitely drop a smile on every fan’s face.

Interestingly, in a GQ Sports interview, titled “10 Things Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Can’t Live Without,” he had emphasized the importance of watches. Johnson highlighted watches that retain value, including the Cartier Tank, Casio Calculator Watch, Apple Watch, and Rolex. He also conveyed a deeper message about wealth sustainability, suggesting that his watch choices reflect a strategic financial approach. Well undoubtedly, the recent Target buy was indeed a strategic financial decision, Ocho.

NFL Fans go Crazy Over Chad Johnson’s Watch Revelation

Fans erupted in excitement over the conversation between the NFL veterans. Fan comments flooded in as one expressed admiration for Chad’s spending habits and even predicted he would never go broke like this. Some hilariously suggested that Ocho is still living off his first contract. Moreover, a fan even googled Cartier watches, acknowledging the striking resemblance and love for Ocho’s joy in revealing his Target purchase.

Some fans suggested adopting his mindset as they were enthralled by Chad Johnson’s lighthearted approach to spending, emphasizing the need to spend and think like Ocho. The comedic dynamic between Chad and Shannon earned praise, with fans expressing amusement and recommending an endorsement for Chad from Target.

As we are talking about spending conversations between the duo, “Ochocinco” once teased Shannon Sharpe about his lavish spending on a Pomeranian. At first, Ochocinco expressed surprise and questioned why Sharpe opted for an overseas purchase instead of a local option. Sharpe, defending his choice, disclosed that he shelled out a whopping “ten bands” for the furry companion.

Amused and seeking clarification, The former Bengals‘ WR learned that a “band” equaled a thousand dollars, making Sharpe’s Pomeranian a ten-thousand-dollar investment. He could not hold back, Chad said:

“Man, you paid 10,000 for a dog?! 10,000 American dollars? Come on, man. Unc, man, I could’ve got you a Pom out [of] the city, man, for $300.“

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson continued to express his disbelief over Shannon Sharpe’s extravagant purchase of a Pomeranian. Ochocinco couldn’t fathom the $10,000 price tag despite Sharpe sharing the amusing details of meeting a woman at the airport to acquire the pricey pooch. Advocating for more budget-friendly choices, he suggested adoption from the Humane Society.

Shannon Sharpe defended the decision as he was amused by Ochocinco’s bemusement, highlighting that his financial advisors never questioned this particular expense. Sharpe ended up introducing his dog, Teddy, on screen, prompting Ochocinco to humorously inquire if Teddy could perform tricks for the hefty price paid.