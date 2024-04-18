“He’s Kinda Part Aaron Rodgers, Part Patrick Mahomes”: NFL Analyst Further Fuels Caleb Williams Hype Train With Latest Take

The Caleb Williams hype train is chugging along at full speed as the 2024 NFL Draft draws near. Analysts are jumping on board, adding fuel to the fire of anticipation. CBS Sports Analyst Aaron Taylor is the latest to weigh in, suggesting that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner could be a blend of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

In his latest take on Caleb Williams, Aaron Taylor delves into the quarterback’s potential, likening him to a mix of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Highlighting Williams’s arm strength and talent, Taylor suggests that while he’s not predicting, Williams will become them.

However, if Caleb can capitalize on his rare ability to throw accurately and make smart decisions, he could fulfill Chicago’s desired dreams. Taylor, as per a video uploaded by CBS Sports CFB:

“What really sets him apart is his ability to escape the pocket, navigate within the pocket, and make off-platform or off-schedule throws. He is kind of part Aaron Rodgers, part Patrick Mahomes.”

With immense hype surrounding top draft prospect Caleb Williams, failing to lead the Chicago Bears to the playoffs in his rookie season might disappoint some analysts. However, Caleb exudes confidence and shows no signs of faltering on the big stage.

Still, there’s one NFL analyst who’s so invested in Williams’ potential that he’ll be disappointed if the Bears don’t make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

Analyst Nick Wright Views Caleb Williams As The Most Promising Draft Prospect Since 2012

Caleb Williams is hailed as incredibly talented, possessing natural gifts that set him apart from many current NFL quarterbacks. Considered a franchise-changing talent, he’s justified as the top pick in the NFL Draft. Analyst Nick Wright goes even further, claiming Caleb is the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck’s 2012 draft year.

Wright envisions Williams surpassing the talents of both Luck and Trevor Lawrence, projecting him to develop into an even better player. Expanding on his point as shared by CHGO Bears on X, Wright asserts that while Patrick Mahomes may be the greatest player he’s witnessed, Caleb surpassed his as a prospect.

He emphasized that Caleb has the advantage of being drafted by a team that wasn’t the worst in the league last year; he added:

“The Bears were below average last year, right in the middle of the league. They have this because the Panthers were the worst team in football. I think it’s a great great spot and I think he’ll be in the playoffs next year. I’d be disappointed if he’s not.”

The former USC quarterback is set to enter the draft following a historic 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign, During that remarkable season, he shattered single-season records for Trojans in both total offense (4,919 yards) and touchdowns scored (52).

Despite USC’s struggles in 2023, Williams’ passing accuracy reached a career-high 68.6 percent in his final season with the Trojans. Impressively, he wrapped up his college career with over 10,000 passing yards in just 37 career games.