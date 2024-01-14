“He’s Probably Mad That I’m Going to Say it”: Stephen A. Smith Reasons Why Deion Sanders is the Best Replacement For Nick Saban in Alabama

The exit of Nick Saban from the Alabama Crimson Tide came as a shock to many, especially after their chaotic entry and losses in the postseason. His 17-year journey has left an unforgettable mark on the history of college football, the void needs someone who has the potential to lead the Tide well. The ponderance has made NFL and CFB pundits come up with their suggestions, with Stephen A. Smith finding the feet fit for Saban in Deion Sanders’ name.

Stephen A. Smith appeared on the ESPN First Take where he took up the topic of Alabama Crimson Tides‘ future. He went on to club the team who is struggling to find a coach with Deion Sanders who is struggling with a mediocre team himself. Consequently, he urged Deion Sanders to assume the position of Alabama’s head coach in his quest to shape the future of young talents.

“Prime Time Deion Sanders…I feel that way. He’s probably mad but I’m gonna say it. Go ahead and be happy in Boulder, Colorado. God bless you… I was there twice in my life and the only reason for that was him.”

Stephen A Smith is famous for his unfiltered takes. While he confessed that the suggestion can upset Coach Prime, he did not shy away from it. Moreover, this goes clearly against the ethos of Coach Prime who has intentions set on staying with the team. Smith’s advice was startling, given his proximity to Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and the realization that their presence anchors Prime to Colorado. But, his remarkability as a football analyst who had valid reasons for the claims set him apart once again.

Stephen A Smith Makes a Compelling Case for the Arrival of Deion Sanders in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide has a void now with many notable names like Dan Lanning and Steve Sarkisian rejecting to step in Saban’s shoes. But, Stephen A Smith had a solid reason for suggesting Prime Time’s arrival in Tuscaloosa.

“The reason why I feel that way is because I’m thinking of today’s generation of players, catching the pulse of the players,” added Smith.

The traditional style of Nick Saban hasn’t sat right for many who believed that NIL is the CFB future. In such a scenario, Prime who sells phrases can light up the Tide camps like no one else. Making his case, Smith continued to compare Deion Sanders to the 72-year-old retired Saban.

“I’m thinking about NIL. I’m thinking about the transfer portal, which are obviously things that Nick Saban had some degree of a problem with.”

Deion Sanders has brought newfound hope to the Colorado Buffaloes who remained unranked in 2022. Securing four wins and a whirlwind of attention for the program, he is undoubtedly the top ranker on analysts’ lists. Moreover, the SI Sportsperson of the Year cemented his position with just four extra wins but national limelight this season.

His transfer could be a setback for Shilo and Shedeur Sanders looking to announce their draft together in 2025. Prime could make or break their future with his decisions that would surely play a part in their upcoming NFL stints. However, it doesnt seem likely that Prime Time will be making this move.