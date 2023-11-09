“Start Losing and Go From Trash Talking To Bible Verses”: Fan Prompts a Response From Deion Sanders Jr. As Colorado Picks Up a 3 Game Losing Streak

The Colorado Buffaloes had an explosive start to their season, with Deion Sanders at the helm. Lately, it has been a tough stretch for the team, week after week, as they continue to face losses. Consequently, Coach Prime, who drove the change within the team, has also faced quite a backlash. It has apparently dragged his son, Deion Sanders Jr., into the mix as well.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s eldest son, has consistently stood by his brothers and the team, going strong against the doubters. However, there has been mounting criticism, especially in the past few weeks due to the consecutive losses, and the Sanders family has faced the music.

In his latest address, even Sanders Jr. couldn’t help but promote a fan’s criticism of the team. A fan commented on Junior’s post, writing,

Advertisement

“Ni***s start losing and go from trash talking to Bible verses.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MainAvenuePapi/status/1722153657553002749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Junior’s initial tweet was a biblical verse, where King David expressed his thanks for fighting against adversity and becoming a leader. The frustrated fan, however, didn’t shy away from taking a swift jab.

Deion Sanders Jr. Gives a Befitting Reply to Critics

Deion Sanders Jr. had an interesting response to the criticism, adding on to the ongoing discussion about challenges faced by the Colorado Buffaloes.

“This pretty funny i ain’t gone lie…,” wrote Deion Sanders Jr.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSandersJr/status/1722249672981668213?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coach Prime is known for his strong words and opinions, along with his contemplative approach. However, Deion Sanders Jr.’s reply to the critic was organic, as he realized CU’s situation.

The Buffaloes have suffered three consecutive losses in their journey up to the tenth week of the 2023 college football season. The team’s offense has underperformed to the extent that quarterback Shedeur Sanders was witnessed managing the ball alone. Even though the O-line felt short, the star QB has performed consistently, dealing with the opponents head-on.

His efforts were appreciated by HC Deion Sanders himself, who recently highlighted that he has displayed tenacity and resilience.

“The way he’s handled adversity. We’re in the same book. We’ve always won. So this is tremendously tough, hitting this hurdle that we’ve hit,” Deion said. “So I don’t see him flinching. I don’t see him, no quit in him. No shutdown.”

Shedeur currently boasts a decent completion rate of 70.1%, despite the O-Line struggling to maintain its footing. He also added 24 touchdowns and 2,882 yards to his tally. Notably, Shedeur has three interceptions to his name, with two of them in losses against USC and Stanford.

What pains one to watch is that his lone struggle with the team has caused him physical difficulties. Deion Sanders, in the same address, added that Shedeur’s body is ‘tremendously sore’, but he still ‘makes sure that he can be his best’.

The team’s losses and adversities have a chance of being overcome under the strong leadership of Deion Sanders. While there may be naysayers along the way, the Colorado Buffaloes should continue to look ahead with better determination. What truly stands out is the support from the Sanders family for the team that they continue to demonstrate in times of crisis.