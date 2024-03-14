“He’s So Underrated”: Bills Mafia Welcomes Josh Allen’s New Weapon With Open Arms

ATLANTA, GA Ð OCTOBER 15: Atlanta wide receiver Mack Hollins (18) reacts on the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on October 15th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 15 Commanders at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231015015

Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills gave their all during the 2023 season, winning hearts with their thrilling performances. But their journey was cut short with a loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round at the Highmark Stadium. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Mack Hollins couldn’t make his mark but shone brightly in an offense that ranked 18th in the NFL. Amidst the remake, Hollins and Bills are set to join forces, sealing a deal for his welcome to New York.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported about the Bills’ agreement with wide receiver Mack Hollins to confirm Josh Allen’s new wingman. He also added details of a one-year deal worth $3 million for the ‘special core teamer’. Fowler made sure to mention Holler’s achievements to make his case.

With the draft away by a month and the 2024 season impending, fans are constantly scrutinizing their favorite teams. Similarly, Hollins brings a fresh perspective and valuable experience to the team, and fans reacted with vigor. Some fans applauded the move welcoming Mack Hollins with open arms, calling him a good addition to the team, and an underrated talent.

A bunch of naysayers raised doubt amidst the festivities with their comments like ‘3 million is a waste’ or discrediting Hollins.

To add more perspective, Mack Hollins had 75 catches for 951 yards in the last two seasons. Out of this 251 yards were amassed in his 10 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. While the picture looks unpromising, Hollins will add depth to the receiving corps and give Allen more connected targets.

Buffalo Bills Building Their Rome Piece by Piece

The Buffalo Bills are currently in the midst of a whirlwind free-agency period, where every transaction feels like a chess move. It’s a time when the front office is balancing the excitement of new signings like Mike Hollins with the bittersweet farewells to some familiar faces ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reflecting on the past season, Yahoo Sports provided an insightful report card on the Bills’ offensive performance. Like a teacher grading their student, the report rated the overall offense an ‘A-‘, as the quarterback and running back shone with excellence. However, it also pointed out the need for improvement, particularly in the wide receiver department. Just like the saying, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’, the Bills under Sean McDermott are taking baby steps to put their best foot forward next season.

This includes Bills making waves in the free agency market. There are a few new additions in the face of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, and Mack Hollins, bringing a fresh spark of hope. Some others like Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse depart for new opportunities, leaving behind a legacy of hard work. But, one thing is certain: they’re leaving no stone unturned in their quest for a better 2024.