“He’s Worth All the Money in the World”: Odell Beckham Jr. Raves About $52,000,000 Annual Earner Lamar Jackson’s Unbelievable QB Skills

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson received a significant vote of confidence from veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Despite a less-than-ideal start to the season, Beckham praised Jackson’s worth, affirming that he is deserving of every cent from his average annual earnings of $52,000,000(per Spotrac). The WR described Jackson as a unique talent in the world of football.

Beckham Jr. opened up about his experience with Lamar Jackson in a Sky Sports Interview. At 30 and with his fourth NFL team, Beckham discussed personal growth in handling criticism. He emphasized Jackson’s uniqueness as a quarterback and expressed excitement about playing in London against the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Odell Beckham Jr Applauds Lamar Jackson’s Incomparable Worth

Despite his limited performance with just 66 receiving yards from five catches in two starts and a nagging ankle injury sidelining him for three games, Odell Beckham Jr. reserves high praise for his quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson recently inked a lucrative five-year, $260 million deal with Baltimore during the summer.

“He’s worth all the money in the world. A one of a kind. For me, when I was looking at teams, there was just was something very intriguing about the Ravens.” Said Odell Beckham Jr., per Sky Sports Interview. “It hasn’t been the start that I wanted, but the season is long. Anything can happen and it’s just about keeping your head down, staying focused, and trying to get better each and every day.”

Beckham Jr. Reflects on Baltimore Ravens’ Turbulent Start to the NFL Season

While discussing the Baltimore Raven’s mixed start to the season, Odell Beckham Jr. offered insights into dealing with adversity. While the team’s record stands at three wins and two losses, Beckham acknowledged that the NFL season is a long journey with its share of challenges. He stressed the importance of maintaining focus and striving for daily improvement.

“You know, it really is a long season. And anything that happened, I think it’s just about keeping your head down, stay focused. And just trying to get better each and every day. And you know, put one foot in front of the other, and, and see what that takes you.” Added the wide receiver in his interview.

For Beckham Jr., it’s not solely about the number of years but rather the personal journey he’s undertaken. Despite recent setbacks, Odell expressed excitement about returning to top form and emphasized the need to block out distractions and take things one step at a time.