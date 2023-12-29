Chiefs Superfan Eric Stonestreet Recalls Pulling a Wild Joke on ‘One-Armed’ Assistant Coach After Being Invited to Play Santa by Andy Reid

American actor and Chiefs’ superfan Eric Stonestreet couldn’t have known what Andy Reid wanted from him when he called him in 2019. But he was ready to do anything. In his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Modern Family star recalled his visit to the team at Christmas, any football fan’s dream come true. Not only that, but he went dressed up as Santa and even took shots at some players.

On the show, Eric revealed he once got a call from Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, whose number he had saved on his phone as “Big Red.” On receiving the call, he got an interesting offer from Coach Reid, who had called him to ask if he would be interested in being Santa for his team, just before Christmas.

Excited about the opportunity, Eric agreed and someone secretly escorted him into Coach Reid’s office. He met Andy who gave him his own Santa suit to wear and even guided him to put on the costume. Moreover, Coach Reid helped him perfect the Santa look by adjusting the beard.

Once Eric finally completed the look, a mix of nerves and excitement swept over him as he had about five minutes to entertain the players with some jokes. With little time to prepare, he cracked jokes about each player on the team. However, the highlight of his act was a surprise involving the Chiefs’ assistant coach Porter Ellett, who has one arm.

The night before, Eric had coordinated with his longtime friend, Porter Ellett, who already knew about the Christmas surprise. Eric asked Porter, whose one arm had been surgically removed at the age of 16 if his arm was “in play” and if he had an extra fake arm for his performance the next day.

While Eric was performing as Santa for the team, he called out to Porter and asked him to stand up. As the assistant coach stepped forward, Eric pulled out the fake arm from the bag and gave it to Porter stating, “Well, this makes sense now.” Eric’s unexpected move caused a frenzy among the players, sending the entire locker room into fits of laughter.

The Chiefs’ head coach couldn’t have anticipated it, but he may have played a part in the “Modern Family” actor securing his latest role. In the newest Disney production, Eric Stonestreet is portraying a Santa Claus character, and inadvertently Reid helped the actor prepare for this role.

Eric Stonestreet’s Hilarious Tailored Jokes for the Chiefs

The two-time Emmy Award winner known for his outstanding acting definitely played his part well to cheer the guys up. Eric tailored each joke specifically for every player, perfectly matching their personalities. These jokes weren’t just one big laugh but a bunch of them that got everyone laughing really hard.

The very first line of his opening segment was wishing Merry Christmas to everyone except Mitchel Schwartz as he is Jewish. Eric playfully referred to Tyreek Hill as his “little elf,” to describe the talented player. Additionally, he called out the former fullback Anthony Sherman, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Eric joked by asking Anthony to stand up, when he did, he humorously corrected himself saying, “No, stand, please.”

Eric Stonestreet mentioned that while he remembered joking about various players like Frank Clark and Chris Jones, the jokes about Kelce and Mahomes slipped his mind. It seemed like those particular jokes didn’t stick in his memory as vividly as the others. Perhaps they might have not been the best ones?