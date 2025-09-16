Julian Edelman Feels Left Out After Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Come Out of Retirement for a Football Tournament in Saudi Arabia

There’s a new flag football tournament slated for next March, and it’s already shaping up to be unlike anything the NFL world has seen before. Called the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, it’s set for March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will feature Tom Brady along with some of the game’s brightest stars, both current and retired, in a round-robin format that could serve as a preview to the sport’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

For those who don’t know, Brady will be lacing up his cleats for the first time since his 2023 retirement, joined by his longtime Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The legendary Patriots duo will also be surrounded by a lineup that feels closer to a Pro Bowl roster, as Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, CeeDee Lamb, and Brock Bowers are all confirmed to play.

Coaching duties, meanwhile, will be handled by three of the league’s most recognizable names in the Raiders’ Pete Carroll, the Broncos’ Sean Payton, and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, while comedian Kevin Hart is set to host.

But while the excitement builds, one notable Patriots legend has been left on the outside looking in: Julian Edelman. The former wide receiver, who famously shared the field and won multiple Super Bowls with Brady and Gronkowski, hasn’t been included in the announced rosters. And judging by his reaction, he’s definitely feeling the sting.

Taking to X, Edelman posted the hilarious “Squidward Looking Out the Window” meme, used to express feelings of sadness, as his reaction to his exclusion.

For context, the meme/image shows Squidward peering out as SpongeBob and Patrick play joyfully outside, and it has also been used to convey feelings of envy or missing out.

For Edelman, the implication of his usage of the meme seems obvious: his closest football friends are set to be back together on the field for a historic international event, while he’s stuck on the sidelines watching.

Fortunately for the ex-Patriots WR, his fans were empathetic. “Surely the invite got lost in the mail,” a fan kindly penned. “This doesn’t work without Jules,” wrote another.

The rest, meanwhile, felt that Edelman dodged a bullet by not contributing to Saudi Arabia’s ‘sportswashing activities’. “I mean they must be taking blood money since it’s in Saudi Arabia. So it’s probably good that you’re not included,” argued one. “You want to participate in the sports washing?” asked another.

That said, Edelman’s lighthearted but telling post only underscores how significant the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is becoming. However, from Brady and Gronk’s perspective, it’s simply a chance for them to relive their chemistry that defined a dynasty. And for Edelman, it’s a reminder that even legends can sometimes be left watching from the window.