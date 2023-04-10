“His Accuracy & Confidence”: Bryce Young Explains Exactly What he Tries to Emulate From Aaron Rodgers’ Gameplay

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the past, Young was compared to Kyler Murray because of their similar statures. However, his playing style is reminiscent of the Green Bay Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers.

The rising star had admitted that he loved A-Rod’s playing style. He wants to become an elite signal-caller one day like the back-to-back MVP-winning quarterback. In order to do so, he tries to implement a few techniques that Rodgers uses in his games.

Is Bryce Young the next Aaron Rodgers?

Many analysts have noticed that Young possesses a swift release that looks effortless. He wastes no movement in his motion and makes sure that the ball jumps out of his hand. Hence, many great qualities about him led people to compare him to the 39-year-old QB.

Bryce Young’s style of play reminds me of Aaron Rodgers -feet not necessary to make incredible throws

-snap/twitchy release

-sudden in pocket

-everything around him seems slow — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 4, 2021

Additionally, he recently gave an interview where a reporter asked him which specific qualities of the future HOF-er he wants to implement in his game.

Bryce Young explains what he tries to emulate from Aaron Rodgers game. pic.twitter.com/hD3S6yHf9U — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) April 10, 2023

“I think his ability to be a passer in so many different scenarios, you know, obviously the clean stuff where there’s a clean pocket. But being able to manipulate the pocket and still keep his eyes down…you know, when he has to extend a play doing so to be a passer, and you know, all the stuff and all the crazy throws you see him make,” Young said.

He is about to do so much with his lower half. But his upper body is so consistent and so still. Just the accuracy and the confidence he plays with. That’s something I definitely try to emulate,” he added.

Is Young’s play similar to Rodgers’?

Even though Bryce does not have a typical NFL build, it never stopped him from performing well in the pocket. He makes a quick decisions and is exceptional under pressure.

When the pocket fails, he has the capacity to write off-script plays. When he scrambles, he keeps his eyes downfield and keeps track of where his check-down option is at all times. Young’s movements tend to create throwing lanes rather than running.

These are some of the skills that fans have seen in Rodgers as well. Now they wait to see which team will pick Young. It will be interesting to see how Young performs if he gets to face Aaron in the coming season.