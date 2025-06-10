‘His Dad Has Really Taught Him Well’: Browns Teammate Shares Thoughts on How Shedeur Sanders Thrives in Spotlight

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is battling for a spot on the 53-man roster after being selected in the fifth round. Yet, the spotlight on him has been even more intense than it has been on many of this year’s first-round picks — even quarterbacks taken before him. So far, though, Shedeur has been killing it.

Growing up, Shedeur learned under the tutelage of his father, Deion Sanders, which helped shape a standout college career at Jackson State and Colorado, where Prime coached him throughout.

Deion also ensured his children were comfortable in front of the camera, preparing them to thrive under the spotlight later in life. And according to Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, Shedeur has picked up on those lessons exceptionally well.

Joining the NFL Network recently, Newsome praised Shedeur’s poise under pressure and noted that the rookie has been a quick study. He described the QB as a ‘sponge’ who has absorbed a lot of knowledge early on.

“He’s been amazing, a sponge, I would say,” the fifth-year cornerback said. “It’s just crazy, a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media and things like that. I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it. I think he’s done an incredible job of just learning and getting better each day.”

“I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it.”@Browns CB @gnewsii has been impressed with @ShedeurSanders so far pic.twitter.com/9sV8NXysLs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 10, 2025

A lot of eyes are on Shedeur as he begins his professional career. As the son of Deion Sanders, there’s much pressure to carry on the family legacy in the NFL, and that won’t be easy.

Sanders will first have to compete for a spot on the Browns’ active roster, as they have a loaded quarterback room heading into the season. Deshaun Watson is currently sidelined and could miss much, if not all, of the 2025–2026 season.

In the meantime, the team brought back veteran Joe Flacco, added Kenny Pickett, and drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel two rounds ahead of Sanders. With so much competition, someone is bound to get cut.

However, early rumblings out of Cleveland during OTAs suggest that Sanders has been doing well, though we’re still a long way from the start of the season, let alone the preseason. That preseason action should give fans a better sense of how Sanders is performing and his chances of making the team or even becoming the starter.