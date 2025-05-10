Tom Brady Once Stunned The NFL World By Showing His Impressive Punting Skills In A Playoff Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on December 9, 2018. [ALLEN EYESTONE/palmbeachpost.com] Miami Dolphins Vs New England Patriots 1017633237

NFL playmakers are usually known for shining at their respective positions, and only a few players in NFL history have been versatile enough to play multiple positions. On special teams, it’s known that punters and kickers can sometimes interchange positions if necessary. It’s rare to see a non-special-teams player make a successful play on special teams.

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history, is a rare exception. During the New England Patriots’ playoff game against the Denver Broncos in 2012, the talented quarterback displayed the boot that he has.

With the Patriots holding a big 45-10 lead in the fourth quarter with 3:10 left in the game, Brady backed up a little further in shotgun formation, took the snap, and let off a 48-yard punt.

The call to punt on third down was unusual. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game, he didn’t want to face the various punt rushes the Broncos had on fourth down. Brady, being in the shotgun formation, aced the assignment and set up the Patriots defense in good position, baking the Broncos up to their own 10-yard line.

Brady revealed after the game that the team had been planning that special-teams punt for seven years. Their original intention was to down the ball inside the five, but Brady did well enough, downing the ball inside the 10-yard line.

In his career, Brady has three total punts. His first came in 2003 against the Miami Dolphins, where he punted the ball 32 yards which landed at their one-yard line. Brady’s third and final punt of his career came in the 2013 season against the Buffalo Bills.

Facing 3rd-and-32 and up 16-3, Brady punted the ball 32 yards. Between his three punts, Brady averaged 38.7 yards per punt.

The Patriots aren’t any stranger to unusual special-teams plays. Offensive lineman Dan Connolly once returned a kickoff 71 yards and almost scored a touchdown. Former quarterback Doug Flutie attempted and converted a drop-kick field goal during the 2006 season, which was the first time that’s happened since 1941.

As mentioned above, it is rare for non-special teams players to attempt a field goal or punt the ball. Former Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Randall Cunningham is also another rare exception.

The former dual-threat quarterback was called upon to punt multiple times in his career,r as he has 20 career punts. Cunningham wasn’t a bad punter either, as he averaged 44.7 yards per punt.

Cunningham’s most notable punt came in 1989 in a game against the New York Giants. Cunningham let off a 91-yard punt, which to this day is the third-longest punt in NFL history.