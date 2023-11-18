Joe Burrow’s Controversial TNF Appearance Kicks Off an NFL Investigation Against the Bengals

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Syndication: The Enquirer

Joe Burrow had a hard time at the recent Cincinnati Bengals versus Baltimore Ravens matchup. His injured wrist and swollen hand were caught on multiple clips. However, the worst part was his struggle to grab the ball witnessed during the match on the sidelines.

Burrow was initially seen wearing a sleeve on his wrist before the matchup, leading to speculations about a possible injury. During the matchup, he severely injured his wrist after taking a hit and was rushed off to the medical tent. He was replaced by Jake Browning during the game, who might just be his long-term replacement until Burrow recovers.

Surprisingly, despite the visible struggles, Burrow was not listed on the Bengals’ injury report adding some suspense to the situation. Furthermore, the video with the sleeve on his injured wrist was deleted from the internet by the Bills.

However, the profound impact of his injury became quite evident as the game turned out to be a nightmare for the Bengals. Joe had to rush for medical assistance leading to a fifth loss for the Bengals this season. The whole incident did not go unnoticed by anyone in the NFL, especially as the urgency arose for the Bengals’ QB during the second quarter.

NFL to Investigate the Buffaloes for Potential Violation

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL has launched an investigation into the sequence of events that appeared leading up to Burrow’s ejection from the field. The first of these is the absence of Burrow’s name from the injury report. Secondly, the a lack of clarity on Burrow’s status after the game.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor clarified that the preliminary reports indicated a sprained right wrist. However, he did not clarify why Burrows was wearing a wrist brace even before the matchup.

While the coach claims that he was unaware of the gravity of Burrow’s injury, the NFL’s injury report policy demands better compliance. The teams have been warned against keeping players from the injury list to ensure safety. Also, any violations are dealt with a heavy hand with fines or a lost draft pick.

There have been multiple incidents where the NFL reinforced the policy fining both the team and HC for their ignorance. The team’s take that Burrow worsened the situation after throwing a 4-yard TD pass to Joe Mixon, if proved wrong might turn out to be an issue for the Bengals’ season ahead. The aftermath of the matchup has caused more issues for the Cincinnati Bengals as they find themselves grappling with disappointment as their QB got injured once again.