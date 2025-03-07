mobile app bar

“RIP Bengals Defense”: Trey Hendrickson Snubbed of Maxx Crosby Treatment, Leaving NFL Fans Displeased

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby

On left-Trey Hendrickson and on right- Maxx Crosby. Credit- Imagn Images

The NFL is a business, and loyalty is rarely a defining trait. However, in some cases, teams do reward players for their commitment. The Raiders did just that for their star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, handing him a massive three-year, $106.5 million contract with $91 million guaranteed. The Bengals, on the other hand, have taken a different approach with their elite pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson. Instead of offering him a new deal, they’ve permitted him to seek a trade.

Hendrickson was a rare bright spot on a Bengals defense that ranked among the league’s bottom ten. Despite the team’s struggles, their rushing defense ranked 19th, largely thanks to Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks—far more than Crosby’s 7.5 last season. And unlike Cincinnati, Las Vegas had a much stronger overall defense.

So how do fans feel about the Bengals potentially parting ways with their top defensive playmaker? Many are concerned, fearing the defense will struggle even more without him. Some believe that Crosby’s massive extension may have influenced the Bengals’ decision, as the team remains focused on keeping their offensive core—Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins—intact.

Another chimed in and added,

Someone commented,

However, not everyone is shocked by the news. One fan pointed out that Bengals GM Duke Tobin had already hinted at moving on from Hendrickson, making this decision less surprising.

The market for elite pass rushers is already inflated, and Maxx Crosby’s massive deal has only raised the stakes. Committing $30–$35 million per year to a defensive player is a significant risk, even for someone as productive as Trey Hendrickson, who has racked up 35 sacks over the past two seasons.

However, the Bengals have bigger financial priorities—namely, locking up both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, with the LSU alum likely to become the highest-paid non-quarterback soon.

Unlike Crosby, who is the face of the Raiders’ defense and one of their few true stars, Hendrickson isn’t the cornerstone of Cincinnati’s identity. The Bengals’ identity revolves around their offense, and Joe Burrow is the clear focal point of the franchise.

Given their financial constraints, the team may opt to draft a pass rusher instead. A rookie contract is far more affordable, and unless the Bengals are willing to change their historically conservative business model, that may be their only option.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these