“RIP Bengals Defense”: Trey Hendrickson Snubbed of Maxx Crosby Treatment, Leaving NFL Fans Displeased

The NFL is a business, and loyalty is rarely a defining trait. However, in some cases, teams do reward players for their commitment. The Raiders did just that for their star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, handing him a massive three-year, $106.5 million contract with $91 million guaranteed. The Bengals, on the other hand, have taken a different approach with their elite pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson. Instead of offering him a new deal, they’ve permitted him to seek a trade.

Hendrickson was a rare bright spot on a Bengals defense that ranked among the league’s bottom ten. Despite the team’s struggles, their rushing defense ranked 19th, largely thanks to Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks—far more than Crosby’s 7.5 last season. And unlike Cincinnati, Las Vegas had a much stronger overall defense.

So how do fans feel about the Bengals potentially parting ways with their top defensive playmaker? Many are concerned, fearing the defense will struggle even more without him. Some believe that Crosby’s massive extension may have influenced the Bengals’ decision, as the team remains focused on keeping their offensive core—Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins—intact.

RIP Bengals defense — SteelNateX (@SteelNateX) March 6, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Bengals saw the Crosby deal and were like, we’re good. — Bear (@VP72801) March 6, 2025

Someone commented,

Bengals trying to make sure they keep the trio of Burrow,Chase & Higgins together. — Jay (@btcguy35) March 6, 2025

However, not everyone is shocked by the news. One fan pointed out that Bengals GM Duke Tobin had already hinted at moving on from Hendrickson, making this decision less surprising.

Well, if people had listened to me, none of these offseason moves would be surprising. I overheard two people saying that Duke believes Cincinnati already has players on the roster who can match Trey’s production. — Anonymous Bengals Employee (@anonemployee513) March 6, 2025

The market for elite pass rushers is already inflated, and Maxx Crosby’s massive deal has only raised the stakes. Committing $30–$35 million per year to a defensive player is a significant risk, even for someone as productive as Trey Hendrickson, who has racked up 35 sacks over the past two seasons.

However, the Bengals have bigger financial priorities—namely, locking up both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, with the LSU alum likely to become the highest-paid non-quarterback soon.

Unlike Crosby, who is the face of the Raiders’ defense and one of their few true stars, Hendrickson isn’t the cornerstone of Cincinnati’s identity. The Bengals’ identity revolves around their offense, and Joe Burrow is the clear focal point of the franchise.

Given their financial constraints, the team may opt to draft a pass rusher instead. A rookie contract is far more affordable, and unless the Bengals are willing to change their historically conservative business model, that may be their only option.