Patrick Mahomes Finally Admits His Behaviour Towards Josh Allen After Bills loss Was Uncalled For; "He Had Nothing to do With it"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed regret over his behavior following the team’s narrow defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. During a conversation with 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes, 28, acknowledged his reaction towards Josh Allen and the game officials to be inappropriate and uncharacteristic, especially considering Allen’s lack of involvement in the controversial call.

The Sunday game between Buffalo and Kansas ended with the Bills winning 20-17, with a big offside call during the last minutes of the game majorly affecting the result. This call made Mahomes upset. His frustration was apparent during an outburst on the sidelines and continued as he met Allen on the field post-game.

Mahomes lamented, “Wildest f—ing call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offenses in that moment, man. f—ing terrible,” to Bills QB Allen after the game, instead of congratulating him for the win. In the interaction with 610 Sports radio Mahomes reflected on this moment and expressed regret, particularly for directing his frustration at Allen. He mentioned, “Obviously, you don’t want to ever react that way.” He emphasized his remorse, saying,

“But more than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game, so I was more upset about that than me on the sidelines.”

Mahomes said that in the high-pressure world of NFL games, players might sometimes get upset, but it’s really important to keep your cool and not lose your temper. Mahomes remarked referencing his outburst toward the refs,

“I care, man. I love this game, I love my teammates, and I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, I can’t do that. I can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life.”

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the Controversial Penalty

The game’s aftermath also saw Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comment on the officiating. Post-game, Reid expressed his frustration, particularly about the lack of a warning before the critical penalty. Toney was penalized for lining up offside on a play when the Chiefs scored what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining on a cross-field lateral from Travis Kelce.

However, it ended up costing the Chiefs the game. While Patrick Mahomes had an outburst against the ref on the sidelines, Reid addressed the media post-game, lamenting that he didn’t receive a warning before the play was made as he noted,

“It was a heck of a football game down to the end. I was very disappointed that it ended the way it did. Normally, I never use any of this as an excuse, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. It’s a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place.”

Reid’s disappointment was palpable, as he questioned the penalty’s legitimacy without prior notice. Mahomes, following Reid, described the loss as “tough to swallow.” However, fans were not happy with how Reid and Mahomes acted on a call that was actually accurate. As Mahomes later apologized for his conduct, Reid also defended him, citing the high-pressure high stakes of the game.