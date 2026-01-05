“Hope You Get Divorced”: Ravens Fans Blame Tyler Loop as Missed FG Costs Baltimore a Playoff Spot

The final moments of Week 18 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens were chaos in its purest NFL form—dramatic, cruel, and unforgettable. For Baltimore, it ended in heartbreak. For some Ravens fans, it ended in something far uglier.

After surrendering a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, the Ravens were handed a lifeline when Chris Boswell missed the extra point. Suddenly, all Baltimore needed was a field goal. Lamar Jackson delivered, slicing through Pittsburgh’s defense with urgency, capped by a massive fourth-down completion to Isaiah Likely. With seconds remaining, rookie kicker Tyler Loop lined up for a 44-yard attempt that would have won the game, clinched the AFC North, and punched Baltimore’s playoff ticket.

He missed. The kick veered right. Acrisure Stadium erupted. The Steelers won 26–24. Baltimore’s season was over. And almost immediately, the reaction turned toxic.

Ravens fans flooded Loop’s Instagram comments, some wishing him personal harm, others going even further, telling a 23-year-old rookie they “hope he gets divorced.”

Yikes: Ravens fans have already started to spam Tyler Loop's Instagram comments, wishing him the worst and hoping he gets divorced. Leave the kid alone. It's not that serious… This is a terrible look for Baltimore 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qpjc4yaKE4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2026

Loop, a sixth-round pick out of Arizona, had missed just three field goals all season entering Week 18. He hadn’t missed from 40-plus yards all year. He beat out veteran competition in camp after the Ravens made the shocking decision to move on from Justin Tucker. He did his job consistently for 17 weeks. This one just happened to be the worst possible miss at the worst possible moment.

Around the league, reactions poured in fast and loud. Some were blunt. Cordell Woodland joked, “This is why you don’t draft kickers.” LeSean McCoy dismissed kickers entirely in a viral clip. Skip Bayless quipped that he didn’t envy Loop’s plane ride home.

It gets even worse… Ravens fans need to grow up 😒 pic.twitter.com/jODMl9AVC6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2026

No game — especially a 60-minute one — is decided by a single play. Baltimore’s defense melted down late. The Ravens allowed a last-minute touchdown drive. They failed to close. The margin between hosting a playoff game and watching January football from home wasn’t just one kick; it was a collection of breakdowns that piled up all night.

Head coach John Harbaugh seemed to understand that. Cameras caught him immediately comforting Loop in the tunnel after the miss, shielding his rookie from the moment instead of scapegoating him.

An emotional Tyler Loop leaves the field, accompanied by John Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/2rR292iyvZ — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) January 5, 2026

This was the first time in the history of the Ravens–Steelers rivalry that the division title came down to the final game of the regular season. It was an instant classic: 64-yard touchdowns, blocked PATs, frantic drives, and one kick that will be replayed for years. Pittsburgh moves on to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Baltimore is left with painful questions about its defense, its late-game execution, and what went wrong yet again in January’s shadow.