Jerry Jones’ $28.1 Million Dream Home, 46 Miles From AT&T Stadium, Is a Decade Older Than Him

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM, Jerry Jones, made his first fortune in the oil and gas industry. The wealth he accumulated was so substantial that the entrepreneur went on to buy the NFL team in 1989 for $150 million. So, for a business giant like Jerry, an even more impressive mansion is only expected.

The Texas Billionaire owns a plush mansion in Dallas, which has an estimated value of $28.1 million. Nestled 46 miles from AT&T Stadium, this home is 93 years old — built in 1931, which makes the property older than the 81-year-old, born in 1942.

Back in 1931, Dallas was experiencing an oil boom and was on the verge of becoming a modern metropolis alongside witnessing a Mediterranean Revival as an architectural style. Thus, Jones’ 1931 mansion has a similar styled architecture, featuring a red-tiled roof and stucco walls.

In 1992, at the age of 50 years, Jones purchased this opulent property for $6 million. Given that real estate prices have skyrocketed, the historical gem’s current value is over 28 million dollars. Some reports even claim that the valuation is now pushing the $33 million mark.

The most prestigious estate in all of Dallas. 27,000+ sqft limestone mansion on over 14 acres in the best location in the city. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/q7acE4TEko — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) August 28, 2018

Sprawling across a 4.69-acre plot and its grand facade stretching over 14,044 square feet, Jones’ Dallas home is in the Highland Park neighborhood.

The moment you step in, the Mediterranean charm of a bygone era is still evident — with the home featuring six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. One of the highlights of the mansion is its two-story library in the mansion, whose walls are lined with rich wood accents: cherry, walnut, and the rare Macassar ebony.

Despite being a 93-year-old property, the residence has an elevator to effortlessly move between the floors. Besides, outside the mansion, there are enough recreation opportunities, featuring a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Another highlight of the home is the mansion’s ceiling, which displays Jerry and his wife, Eugenia’s zodiac signs — a sign of their deep attachment to the property.

Hands down, with all its opulence, towering lush trees, and tall walls around the property, this architectural beauty is one of the crown jewels of the Dallas real estate market.

Other than his Highland Park home, the Dallas Cowboys owner also owns another mansion in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, which has an estimated price of 5.6 million dollars.