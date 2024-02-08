Super Bowl Food Ideas: Tom Brady-Approved 7 Year Old Healthy Recipes are Still a Must Try on the Big Night
What’s a Super Bowl viewing experience if snacks are not in order? Maybe you like your nachos extra loaded, or your buffalo wings with extra ranch. The Super Bowl snacking tradition is a sacred one. But if you would like to try some new recipes for game day, or are just trying to eat a little healthier this new year, Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen from 7 years ago have just the thing for you.
The king and queen of healthy and balanced eating, of course, aren’t going to indulge even on game day. 7 years ago, Well+Good secured an interview with the ex-couple’s private vacation chef, Joanne Gerrard Young, for some game-day recipes the star quarterback and supermodel would actually approve of.
The recipes include mouth-watering vegan and vegetarian twists on classic Super Bowl dishes, like buffalo cauliflower bites in place of the wings, and a black bean dip, for those who don’t like meat on their nachos.
Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Arguably, even simpler to prepare than chicken wings, you just need cauliflower florets, coated in flour, garlic powder, and buffalo sauce to make delicious vegan sisters of the Buffalo wings.
The perfect and tastiest way to easily get your vegetable serving for the day, these bites are perfect for those who would like that buffalo sauce taste without the meat. And as they are baked, you don’t even need to worry about overconsuming your calories in snacks.
3-Layer Smoky Black Bean Dip
Gone are the days of beefy dips, this 3-layer vegan extravaganza is the perfect accompaniment to your nachos or Doritos. You just need to saute some vegetables with black beans, and then toss them in the blender for a perfect smooth dip.
The 3-layer element comes with the help of guacamole and salsa. Layer the dip with salsa, guacamole, and black bean mixture—with the salsa on the bottom—adding in the cilantro, green onion, and olives in between the layers, as needed. Serve on top of nachos, or on the side!
Vegan Chili with Cornbread Muffins
If you’re one of those who like to prepare Chili for the big game, this vegan chili comes with an equally vegan side of cornbread muffins! Replace your meat with lots of vegetables, quinoa, vegetable broth, and all assortments of beans, and corn, for a hearty, satisfying bowl of chili.
For the cornbread muffins, replace buttermilk (or don’t!) with almond milk and apple cider vinegar for extra fluffy cornbread. Rest is the same as traditional cornbreads. All this will take 1.5 hours tops, while meat-based chili often requires multiple hours to prepare!
Crispy Baked Avocado Tacos with Citrus Slaw
If you are in the mood for tacos for Super Bowl night, then these crispy baked avocado tacos are the perfect dish! Breadcrumb avocado slices and bake for the perfect crunchy fillings for your tacos, and serve with citrus slaw, sliced jalpeño, or sweet white onion.
For the citrus slaw, simply shred some cabbage and carrots and add green onions, jalapeño, cilantro and orange, lime zest, and juice. Salt and toss together. Yum!
Not only do these recipes promise a flavorful journey for your tastebuds, but are also healthy, made with fresh produce, and good for those who can’t eat meat! Give these a try this Super Bowl, or maybe give your own vegan spin to dishes and see how it goes!
