Super Bowl Food Ideas: Tom Brady-Approved 7 Year Old Healthy Recipes are Still a Must Try on the Big Night

What’s a Super Bowl viewing experience if snacks are not in order? Maybe you like your nachos extra loaded, or your buffalo wings with extra ranch. The Super Bowl snacking tradition is a sacred one. But if you would like to try some new recipes for game day, or are just trying to eat a little healthier this new year, Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen from 7 years ago have just the thing for you.

The king and queen of healthy and balanced eating, of course, aren’t going to indulge even on game day. 7 years ago, Well+Good secured an interview with the ex-couple’s private vacation chef, Joanne Gerrard Young, for some game-day recipes the star quarterback and supermodel would actually approve of.

The recipes include mouth-watering vegan and vegetarian twists on classic Super Bowl dishes, like buffalo cauliflower bites in place of the wings, and a black bean dip, for those who don’t like meat on their nachos.

Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Arguably, even simpler to prepare than chicken wings, you just need cauliflower florets, coated in flour, garlic powder, and buffalo sauce to make delicious vegan sisters of the Buffalo wings.

The perfect and tastiest way to easily get your vegetable serving for the day, these bites are perfect for those who would like that buffalo sauce taste without the meat. And as they are baked, you don’t even need to worry about overconsuming your calories in snacks.

3-Layer Smoky Black Bean Dip