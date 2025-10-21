Analyst Explains How Bo Nix Went from ‘Hapless to Hero’ in Broncos’ Incredible Week 7 Win

After a 1-2 start to the season, it seemed as if the sophomore slump was officially underway for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. The 25-year-old was completing just 64% of his passes, and his three interceptions were undermining whatever production there was to find.

Nevertheless, they’ve now managed to rattle off a four-game win streak that includes a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Thanks to a thrilling 33-32 victory over the New York Giants in Week 7, the Broncos are now 5-2 and are the front runners in their division, but that win was also rife with dysfunction.

According to Colleen Wolfe, Nix and co. may “work better under deadline,” but those procrastination vibes won’t be tolerated come playoff time.

“Honestly, for Bo Nix, I feel bad for him today because if you heard what Sean Payton said after the game… He was like ‘It’s going to be a tough Monday for everyone. Yes, we won the game, but there’s a lot to clean up.'” I just feel like that’s a scary thought.”

At the end of the day, however, a win is a win. They may not have covered the spread or scored a walk-off touchdown, but the Broncos still managed to display the sense of grit that it will take to unearth their first playoff win since 2015.

The Week 7 classic will now pad the emerging highlight reel of Nix, who is starting to play himself towards a massive rookie contract extension. Since Week 3, he’s averaging 255.25 passing yards per game and has limited himself to just one interception.

This is the fifth time that the Broncos have scored 33 or more points in a game since Nix became their starter. From 2020 to 2023, they only scored 33+ points in a game on three separate occasions. Factor in that Nix, as a rookie, was able to give the Broncos their first winning season since 2016, and there can be no underselling of just how much he means to this franchise.

Of course, there won’t be any time for him to rest on his laurels just yet, as the Dallas Cowboys figure to test his offensive mettle in Week 8. Throughout the first half of the season, the Cowboys are one of just two teams who have scored more than 200 points, and no one has produced more offensive yards than them.

Their lackluster defense is practically inviting teams to a shootout on a weekly basis, and that’s exactly what Nix should prepare for on Sunday. If he truly is the hotshot signal caller that appears to be, then this will be the perfect opportunity for him to show up and show out in a big way.