Justin Fields Stats: Year by Year NFL Numbers of the New Steelers QB

Justin Fields is getting a fresh start in Pittsburgh. According to reports, the former Chicago Bears QB has been traded by the Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that can convert into a fourth-round pick based on playtime. Fields played 3 seasons with the Bears after being drafted 11th overall in the 2021 draft.

Advertisement

However, after another losing season, it seems the Bears were ready to move on, and will most likely be looking to draft Caleb Williams in the upcoming draft. As a starter for the Bears, Fields had a record of 10 wins and 28 losses. As a rookie, Justin Fields had a passer rating of 73.2 with 1,870 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 12 games.

In 2022, he showcased his versatility as a dual-threat player, amassing 1,143 rushing yards, leading all quarterbacks, with an average of 7.1 yards per carry, and recording eight touchdowns on the ground. That season, he also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards and led the Bears in rushing in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Advertisement

In 2023, he threw for more than 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions — and added more than 650 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 13 games, achieving personal bests in completion rate (61.4%), passing yardage (2,562), and touchdown throws, while minimizing interceptions to a career-low and reduced sack numbers.

Fields’ future with the Bears became uncertain midway through the 2023 season, as speculation emerged regarding the team’s future intentions for him. Ultimately, the Bears opted to reset at the quarterback position, providing Fields with a new opportunity at another team.

Justin Field on His Way to Pittsburgh

Trading Fields is perhaps a sure-fire indication that the Bears will draft Caleb Williams as their starting quarterback. On Saturday, March 16, the Bears traded Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick. However, if Fields plays 51% of the snaps in 2024, the pick upgrades to a 4th-round selection. The Steelers were apparently one of the six teams looking for Fields and had been eyeing him for a while.

He will be joining veteran QB Russell Wilson as backup. The Steelers are in a better position financially, after having acquired Wilson for a measly sum, and Fields is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has a cap hit of just $3.2 million. Despite bringing Fields on board, the Steelers maintain the financial maneuverability to enhance their roster through free agency.