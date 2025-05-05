“Everybody Was Saddened & Touched”: Veteran Journalist Reflects on Derrick Harmon’s Heart Wrenching Draft Day Experience

While the NFL Draft is known for its ability to create storybook moments and make dreams come true, few of those stories, if any, are as somber as that of Derrick Harmon. After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the defensive lineman with the 21st overall pick, many spectators believed that the 21-year-old’s night would end in festivities and celebrations.

However, not many were privy to the fact that his mother, Tiffany Saine, was in the hospital on life support. Harmon immediately notified members of the press that he would be leaving the event to go share the news with his mother.

While Harmon was able to personally deliver that life-changing message to her in person, it would prove to be one of their last moments together. Saine would ultimately pass away that same night, bringing a fitting yet heartbreaking end to their relationship.

Simply put, Hollywood could not produce a more moving script than this one. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the host of the Steelers Radio Network, Gerry Dulac, reflected on his conversation with Harmon from that same night.

“I think everybody was both saddened and touched with what happened. When we talked to him, shortly after he was picked, he said “When I hang up with you guys, I’m going straight to the hospital to tell my mom, who is on life support, that I’ve been drafted.” If that doesn’t touch your heart strings, nothing does.”

Dulac also noted the quality of character that Harmon displayed throughout the process, mentioning that the Steelers were absolutely blown away by his willingness to travel to Pittsburgh following the news. Having already displayed a great deal of tenacity without ever having touched an NFL field, it’s to say that the Steelers indeed found their guy in this year’s draft.

Harmon family reveals more about Tiffany Saine’s passing

A vlog was recently posted to Harmon’s personal YouTube page, just a few days after the draft, titled 36 HOURS. While it featured the average hallmarks of a draft-day follow-along, it also revealed a new bit of information regarding his mother’s passing.

As the video closes out, the family revealed that Saine was not alone at the time of her passing. One of the final on-screen messages in the video informed viewers that she died “…with her son by her side,” making an already unbelievable story that much more impactful.

Having someone accompany you as you begin your journey towards the other side of this life, let alone your own child, is nothing short of a blessing. Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky.

Harmon’s mother was able to spend her final moments with her son, knowing that his dreams had officially become reality, allowing her to pass away with a full heart. Even in death, she is now celebrated and remembered thanks to her son’s football success.

While the results of Harmon’s career have yet to be determined, it’s likely that he feels as if he has already made it to the mountaintop of success, given what he has been forced to overcome. The Steelers are currently respecting his time throughout this grieving process before turning their attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season.