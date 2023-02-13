How Much Do NFL Mascots Make? NFL Mascot Salary

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville bungee jumps during an NFL International Series game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is undoubtedly the biggest league on the planet, so one can imagine the amount of money that gets pumped into, and at the same time, is generated from the league.

Right from the players who toil hard every season, to the cheerleaders and mascots who practice relentlessly to make our viewing experience better, everyone gets to take home a nice cheque at the end of the day. Of course, the amount varies from person to person as well as from profession to profession.

As per Andrew Petcash, the average salary of an NFL player in 2023 is around $2 million. Whereas on a average, an NFL head coach takes home around $6.7 million. Moreover, the average ticket price for this year’s Super Bowl has been $6,076 and the average Super Bowl bonus which will be handed out, stands at $157,000.

2) Super Bowl LVII Today’s matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs will be the 57th SB. Player Salary: $2,000,000

Coach Salary: $6,700,000

SB Bonus: $157,000

Avg. Ticket Price: $6,076

Attendance: 73,000

Cost of SB ad: $7,000,000

Inflation: 6.45%

Gas: $3.45 pic.twitter.com/I7XW0BU1xR — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) February 12, 2023

Also Read: John Travolta Super Bowl ad: Hollywood hunk recreates iconic ‘Grease’ song with Zach Braff & Donald Faison for T-Mobile’s Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Average NFL Mascot Makes Roughly $60,000 a Year

Absolutely staggering numbers. However, as far as the team mascots are concerned, they don’t earn nearly as much as many fans seem to think. Currently, 27 teams in the NFL have official mascots where 4 still don’t have any. Among those 4, we also have Green Bay Packers, the first ever team that won the Super Bowl, way back in 1967.

If we talk about the most famous mascots in the league, Indianapolis Colts’ “Blue” has quite a substantial following on social media. Moreover, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jax de Ville is also famous for his crazy antics.

Talking the money that an average NFL mascots makes, as per NBC Sports, a mascots takes home roughly $60,000 every year. One has to admit that the mascots do make the viewing experience better as they play a major role in fueling energy into their audiences and riling up rival fans.

During Super Bowl LVII, War Paint’s Kansas City Chiefs and Air Swoop’s Philadelphia Eagles would be up against each other and we can expect an absolute humdinger as both the teams are quite evenly matched.

Also Read: Bryonna Burrows dating Jalen Hurts? Does Eagles QB have a secret girlfriend?