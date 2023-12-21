“We Want That Smoke”: Baltimore Mayor Alerts Rivals as He Stands Against False Rumors Around Ravens Schedule

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott advocates for moving the Ravens-Dolphins game on New Year’s Eve to a prime-time slot on “Sunday Night Football.” While the NFL has the option to flex the game, city officials dismiss concerns about potential overlap with downtown festivities. They have recently pointed out the desire to showcase the matchup in a prominent evening time slot.

The NFL might contemplate utilizing “flexible scheduling” to shift the pivotal Ravens-Dolphins matchup to “Sunday Night Football,” aligning with New Year’s Eve. The potential kickoff around 8:15 p.m. would coincide with the commencement of Inner Harbor New Year’s festivities, offering fans and the city a unique celebration with prime-time football.

Controversy brewed after a Dolphins podcaster alleged that Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner, Richard Worley, urged the Ravens and NFL against flexing the New Year’s Eve game to Sunday night, citing security concerns linked to Inner Harbor celebrations. The unverified claims inject uncertainty into the scheduling dynamics.

Sooner than later, Baltimore’s mayor refuted claims of urging against flexing the Ravens’ New Year’s Eve game, asserting a desire for it on Sunday Night Football. He challenged for the same treatment in the final game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh, expressing enthusiasm and dismissing alleged security concerns.

In his post, Mayor Scott underscored Pittsburgh’s first five letters as he embraced the spirit of anticipation and fan enthusiasm.

NFL Flex Dilemma as Ravens’ New Year Clash with Primetime Uncertainty

As reported by The Baltimore Banner, the NFL has embraced flex scheduling since 2006, ensuring quality matchups on Sunday nights and allowing surprise teams to shine in a prime time slot. While Weeks 5-14 offer flexibility for up to three games on Sunday night, Weeks 15-17 allow for strategic moves to NBC’s showcase.

In 2023, the league expanded flex scheduling to include Thursday and Monday night games. Nevertheless, a verdict on flexing the Baltimore-Miami game awaits, with a league-set deadline no later than six days before the matchup.

The critical decision coincides with the Ravens facing the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated “Monday Night Football” clash, touted as the NFL’s Game of the Year. Moving on, Week 17 brings a scheduling quirk as the Green Bay Packers clash with the Minnesota Vikings on “Sunday Night Football.” Adding to the intrigue, the “Monday Night Football” fixture for the week is shifted to Saturday, a deviation attributed to the commencement of the College Football Playoff on January 1.

The Lions and Cowboys are set for the Saturday prime time slot, creating an unusual but captivating schedule twist. Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza, commencing at 8 p.m. with live music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, features a captivating drone show and spectacular fireworks.

However, uncertainty looms over the kickoff times for the Week 18 games, creating a potential clash with the city’s vibrant celebrations. As the Inner Harbor comes alive with festivities, football fans await clarity on game schedules for an eventful conclusion to the NFL regular season.