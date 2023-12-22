Not One but Two Veterans, Shannon Sharpe and Ryan Clark Call Out Steelers’ WR Culture: “There’s Been a Cancer in That Room”

It came as a shock to many when George Pickens made a controversial statement instead of taking responsibility for refusing to block for his own teammates. Since then, he has faced criticism from all corners, and now Ryan Clark, a former Steelers safety, has delivered his two cents on the matter, and he didn’t hold back.

Clark cited numerous talented offensive names, especially wide receivers, from the Steelers in recent years and how they all have been in controversies during their time in Pittsburgh. He said,

” From AB, to JuJu, to Chase Claypool to Diontae Johnson and now George Pickens.. There’s a been a cancer in that room.”

During his recent banter session on ‘NightCap‘, Shannon Sharpe also laid into Pickens and said guys like him see their value in just scoring TDs and not in anything else. He further added that these players are being paid millions to play football, and if they have any fear of getting hurt, they are in the wrong sport. He then went on to blame HC Mike Tomlin for the whole fiasco. In his view, Tomlin is at fault because he is either coaching this behavior or just allowing it to happen.

Sharpe further stated that these types of attitude problems don’t happen at other franchises, like the New England Patriots, because they don’t reward that kind of behavior. Great coaches like Belichick and Jimmy Johnson created a structure from the top in which there is discipline and no reward for such behavior.

Some of these players had issues before coming there. But maybe the ideology is to bring in difficult talented players and develop them. And Tomlin has himself confirmed that the Steelers as an organization don’t run from problems; they draft guys with a view that they can help such a player grow and develop in all areas of life.

George Pickens Saga Puts a Dent on Tomlin’s Great Image

Mike Tomlin is currently looked at as a person who sets a great culture and brings people together. But with the Pickens controversy, fans and pundits alike have questioned if he is even remotely influential.

However, Tomlin’s former players have time and time again said that he is a great coach who demands accountability from his players and doesn’t shy away from difficult situations. Hines Ward is one such player. The former WR played under Tomlin and said his former coach is not the one to make excuses.

“I think for Mike Tomlin, the culture of accountability is what it is,” Ward said. “He’s not going to make excuses. He doesn’t care about outside noises and that permeates through the team when they were going through their low time,” as per Steelers Depot.

Although Ryan Clark recently remarked that there has been cancer in the Steelers WR room, he has also praised his former coach for his consistency and unwavering belief in himself. He said Tomlin can easily communicate with his team because he believes in the message he is putting out. That message never changes.

Mike had never had a losing season in Pittsburgh. There are only 12 coaches who have been to more Super Bowls than him, and only 13 have been to more Super Bowls. Only 14 coaches have had a better win percentage than him. Despite all these stats, the Steelers haven’t had a playoff win since 2017, and they haven’t been to the SB in 12 years. His critics say the SB’s success was built on a team assembled and coached by Bill Cowher.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have a franchise QB anymore. The QB room has been a cordon of uncertainty. Mike Tomlin can still secure a non-losing season. But the chance of making the playoffs, as it stands is only a 5% chance. They take on the Bengals in week 16.