How Much is Las Vegas Sphere Charging for Ads During Super Bowl 58 Week?

Nov 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The MSG Sphere is observed prior to the start of the first at Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix practice at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas just got a stunning upgrade with “The Sphere” last September and it is being hailed as the future of entertainment. It’s not just the world’s biggest spherical structure but also boasts the largest interior and exterior LED displays. Inside, it hosts vibrant concerts and shows, while outside, the ever-changing visuals breathe life into Sin City.

The Super Bowl LVIII is Scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11th at the Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and the $2.3 billion iconic Sphere aims to cash in on brand advertising revenue through its impressive “exosphere” LED display. With the Super Bowl being the most-watched sporting event in the country, companies seize the opportunity to showcase ads during breaks, ensuring they reach a massive audience.

Las Vegas is buzzing with tourists supporting the finalists, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, during the Super Bowl week. The Sphere is capitalizing on the excitement, charging brands up to $2 million for advertising takeovers. Moreover, as the slots filled up, rates went higher, and according to an NFL Insider Joe Pompliano, all the advertising spaces have been grabbed.

If you’re thinking the Las Vegas Sphere always charges a hefty sum for brand ads, that’s not entirely accurate. On regular weeks, the rates might not reach millions, but it’s still a whopping $450,000. The ads play at specific intervals, depending on the package purchased.

Football fans were taken aback upon learning the hefty advertising charges by The Sphere during the Super Bowl week. Despite the surprise, they were thrilled about the potential for brands to unleash magical ads, capturing the attention of the entire world.

For anyone looking to launch an ad campaign on the Sphere, connecting with them is a simple process through their website. The website also offers different options to choose the type of visuals desired. Moreover, positioned at the heart of the city, the building is visible from the Vegas strip, numerous hotel rooms, and even the sky, making it an ideal location to introduce a brand to the world.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Setting Records in First Las Vegas Hosting

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, while the San Francisco 49ers return after their last appearance in 2020. Interestingly, the 49ers are facing the Chiefs again, seeking to avenge their previous loss in 2020. The upcoming showdown promises to be intense, making it one of the most nail-biting games for fans to watch.

However, the tickets for the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas are making history as the most expensive ever on secondary-market sites, reaching an average purchase price of $9,815 on TickPick. This surpasses last year’s record and even tops the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, where limited capacity due to COVID-19 heightened ticket demand. The cheapest ticket this year is $8,188, showing a significant increase compared to last year.

The Super Bowl already has a huge impact on the economy, and with Taylor Swift joining the mix, it’s getting even more attention. It’s not just because she’s a globally famous singer, but everyone will be watching the game to see whether the Chiefs and Swift succeed or falter. As the much-anticipated matchup approaches, it’s becoming a highly sought-after and talked-about event.