“Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes is the New Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning”: NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Has No Hesitation in Sidelining Josh Allen for Bengals’ Star QB

When we talk about rivalries in the NFL, not many are as fierce as the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning one. Whenever the two stalwarts met, the world stopped to watch them in action. While off the field the two starts enjoy a great relationship, aggression never took a backseat whenever they took on each other on the football field.

Over time, several quarterbacks have delivered impressive performances but no two QBs have been able to match the rivalry level of Brady and Manning. As it turns out, we might not be too far away from the development of such animosity.

In the current era, the two poster boys of the league have been Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. They have been more consistent than others, their numbers have been exceptional and whenever these two have faced one other, fans have been treated with several unforgettable clashes.

Also Read: Tom Brady Once Shattered Oscar-Winning Star Matt Damon’s Window Just to Show How Strong His Arm Really Is

Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes is currently the biggest rivalry in the NFL as per Ryan Clark

Many experts have opined over the last few years that Allen vs Mahomes might be the new Brady vs Manning. However, in recent times, one quarterback has been so good that he might have replaced Allen as the poster boy of the competition.

Yes, we are talking about Joe Burrow. Absolutely no one expected the Bengals to make their way to the Super Bowl last season, yet they did. In the 2022 season, not many were thinking that Burrow will again take his team to the AFC championship clash, yet he did.

Moreover, Burrow’s Bengals had also rallied past Mahomes’ Chiefs to clinch the AFC North title last season as well. All this has forced fans and experts to consider Mahomes vs Burrow rivalry as the superior one, in comparison to the Allen vs Mahomes one.

Talking about the same, renowned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark recently claimed, “actually, it’s turning out to be Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes,” Clark stated while talking about the most anticipated rivalry in the NFL at the moment.

.@Realrclark25 says Burrow-Mahomes is our new Brady-Manning rivalry 👀 “We thought that … this was our new Brady and Manning when you look at Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Well, it’s actually turning out to be Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.” pic.twitter.com/10DXjORdY6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 27, 2023

“And when you have these rivalries, there’s usually this mutual respect. Also, when you have rivalries, both teams win, but right now, it’s only the Cincinnati Bengals that are winning these games against the Kansas City Chiefs,” Ryan added.

Ryan sure seems to prefer the Bengals over Chiefs to clinch the conference championship game. It will be interesting to see who emerge victoriously in the high-octane contest on Sunday.

Also Read: ‘Drunk & Unruly’ Jackson Mahomes Once Embarrassed Patrick Mahomes by Creating a Scene at a Nightclub