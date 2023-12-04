HomeSearch

“Huge Defining Decision”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes a Five-Star Talent to Miami Hurricanes Who Flipped Commitment From Ohio State

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 04, 2023

“Huge Defining Decision”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes a Five-Star Talent to Miami Hurricanes Who Flipped Commitment From Ohio State

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Justin Scott
Credit – USA TODAY Sports and Justin Scott’s Twitter

The Miami Hurricanes scored a major win in recruiting! Justin Scott, a highly rated five-star defensive tackle, changed his commitment from Ohio State to Miami last Wednesday. This unexpected move within college football even caught the attention of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who couldn’t contain his excitement over this surprise switch.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive player from St. Ignatius in Chicago is highly sought after by colleges. Scott had committed to Ohio State on July 2 after visiting them officially two weeks earlier. In the 2024 class, he is ranked No. 12 overall and No. 3 among defensive linemen by 247Sports’ combined rankings.

After switching his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Miami, Justin Scott spoke with Hayes Fawcett of On3. He highlighted the consistent support and recruitment efforts Miami showed him, even after he was initially committed to the Buckeyes. Scott also mentioned that he had formed strong relationships with various members of the Miami coaching staff, specifically with Coach Schrum, Coach Salavea, Coach Cristobal, and Coach Taylor.

“I am closest with Coach Schrum, coach Salavea, coach Cristobal, and coach Taylor. They plan on using me from the 3 to like 6 so really just playing everywhere on the D-line,” said Justin.

Additionally, he shared that the Miami coaches have outlined a versatile role for him on the defensive line. The Buckeyes want to utilize him across different positions, allowing him to contribute effectively.

Former Wrestler Dwayne Johnson Cheers Justin Scott’s Miami Move

After learning about Justin Scott’s decision, even former wrestler Dwayne Johnson was thrilled. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the defensive lineman for his courage in making a huge decision and extended a warm welcome to Miami’s team, which he referred to as “The U”.

“Huge defining decision, I respect your guts and clarity Justin. Welcome to The U Kick ass and have fun!!! Shout to my brother @coach_cristobal & staff”

He encouraged Justin to excel and have a great time in Miami. Additionally, he gave a shout-out to Coach Cristobal and his coaching staff, acknowledging their role in recruiting him. Following Rock’s comment, football fans also praised the young player for his decision to join Miami.

A fan stated, “It’s indeed a god decision he made”

Another one expressed, “Huge defining decision, I trust you will succeed”

Someone wrote, “Welcome to The U “

A user mentioned, “It’s a great day to be a hurricane “

Dwayne Johnson himself played college football as a defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1990 to 1994, and he is one of the team’s biggest fans. He saw limited playing time in his college career because of the team’s exceptional talent, which included former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp. He has 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles in 37 games. After college, he briefly joined the Calgary Stampeders’ practice squad in the CFL before starting his pro wrestling career.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava