“Huge Defining Decision”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes a Five-Star Talent to Miami Hurricanes Who Flipped Commitment From Ohio State
Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 04, 2023
The Miami Hurricanes scored a major win in recruiting! Justin Scott, a highly rated five-star defensive tackle, changed his commitment from Ohio State to Miami last Wednesday. This unexpected move within college football even caught the attention of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who couldn’t contain his excitement over this surprise switch.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive player from St. Ignatius in Chicago is highly sought after by colleges. Scott had committed to Ohio State on July 2 after visiting them officially two weeks earlier. In the 2024 class, he is ranked No. 12 overall and No. 3 among defensive linemen by 247Sports’ combined rankings.
“I am closest with Coach Schrum, coach Salavea, coach Cristobal, and coach Taylor. They plan on using me from the 3 to like 6 so really just playing everywhere on the D-line,” said Justin.
Additionally, he shared that the Miami coaches have outlined a versatile role for him on the defensive line. The Buckeyes want to utilize him across different positions, allowing him to contribute effectively.
Former Wrestler Dwayne Johnson Cheers Justin Scott’s Miami Move
After learning about Justin Scott’s decision, even former wrestler Dwayne Johnson was thrilled. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the defensive lineman for his courage in making a huge decision and extended a warm welcome to Miami’s team, which he referred to as “The U”.
“Huge defining decision, I respect your guts and clarity Justin. Welcome to The U Kick ass and have fun!!! Shout to my brother @coach_cristobal & staff”
He encouraged Justin to excel and have a great time in Miami. Additionally, he gave a shout-out to Coach Cristobal and his coaching staff, acknowledging their role in recruiting him. Following Rock’s comment, football fans also praised the young player for his decision to join Miami.
A fan stated, “It’s indeed a god decision he made”
Another one expressed, “Huge defining decision, I trust you will succeed”
Someone wrote, “Welcome to The U “
A user mentioned, “It’s a great day to be a hurricane “
Dwayne Johnson himself played college football as a defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1990 to 1994, and he is one of the team’s biggest fans. He saw limited playing time in his college career because of the team’s exceptional talent, which included former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp. He has 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles in 37 games. After college, he briefly joined the Calgary Stampeders’ practice squad in the CFL before starting his pro wrestling career.
