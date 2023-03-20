With a $6 Million Luxury Yacht & $17 Million Miami Mansion, Tom Brady Is Living Retirement Life King Size

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is a man of perfection. He likes to live royale. Just like his hunger for the game, the veteran is passionate about living a luxurious life. After seeking a retirement for the second time in his career, the football legend is making his fans jealous with some of his exotic yacht collections and super expensive mansions.

The NFL superstar played for 23 seasons in the league, predominantly for the New England Patriots. He changed the entire landscape of the franchise in two decades, winning them six Super Bowl titles with Bill Belichick at the helm. Afterward, he made his way to Tampa and clinched the last title of his career in 2021. Over the period, the former quarterback has accumulated a whopping wealth of $512 million.

Tom Brady flaunts his luxurious lifestyle

Being one of the rich NFL athletes, Brady enjoyed adding some of the exquisite items to his list. That includes boats, yachts, supercars, and luxurious mansions. He owns a Wajer 55S boat worth $2 million that he used for the Super Bowl-winning parade in 2021. Later he upgraded his choices by including Wajer 77, worth more than $6 million. Post-retirement, the veteran was spotted on this yacht, spending some quality time with his kids.

When it comes to mansions, the 45-year-old is on a different level. Back in 2020, he purchased a $17 million home on Indian creek island, which is popularly known as the Billionaire’s bunker. He destroyed the existing structure (5,172-square-foot house) and decided to build a new customized dream home in hopes of living a happy life with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The construction is not over yet, and per reports shared by The New York Post, it will cost him an additional $10.12 million to complete the job. It will have all the amenities from gyms, swimming pools, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms to a motor court, pool, outdoor dining space, and more.

Apart from this condo, Brady owned other properties in Boston while playing for the Patriots and sold a property in LA, estimated at around $20 million. Over the years, the 15-time Pro Bowler executed a $140 million worth sale of real estate properties earning him a profit of $30 million.

When Brady redefined success through a smart approach

TB12 is a genius when it comes to earning money or generating wealth. His unique approach can be used as a case study in business schools for imparting financial literacy among the students.

Despite playing for more than two decades at the highest levels and maintaining his position at the top, Brady took a minimal salary home. The reason is to manage cap adjustments and accommodate more skilled players in his team.

One could see how critical the decision turned out in the later stages of his career. All those championship titles are evidence of this notion. This helped him establish his brand value and attract endorsement deals from several companies.

Soon his gridiron success made him the greatest quarterback of all time, and eventually signed some of the biggest deals in marketing history. The major chunk of his wealth comes from those deals, which he reinvested in his own business like the Autograph, BRADY apparel line, crypto, and many more.