“I Always Felt I Was More Talented Than Tim Tebow”: Cam Newton Says Arch Manning Will Be a Fool If He Hasn’t Learned From Quinn Ewers

December 02, 2023: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA, College League, USA college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20231202_zma_c04_203 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

Knowing how to develop talent is just as important as being able to spot it. While it may not have taken a genius to spot the potential in Arch Manning, it will still take a competent coaching staff to maximize the potential of his hall-of-fame genetics.

Advertisement

Now that Quinn Ewers has officially handed over the reins, the 2016 regular season MVP and host of the 4th & One podcast, Cam Newton, is commending Texas for doing their due diligence and being patient throughout Manning’s developmental process.

In noting that the program “put Arch Manning in the best situation to be developed,” Newton is imploring more players to prioritize developing their skill sets over playing time.

“It’s not about playing, that’s going to come. Who is going to develop this specific talent to be the best talent by the time he’s eligible to go to the next level? A lot of parents and a lot of these players get so jaded off of the fact that, “Hey, I’m trying to play early.” No. Scratch that. Go somewhere that, after three years, you can put yourself in a position to go to the league.”

Simply put, “just because you’re starting doesn’t mean you’re getting developed.” Three years have passed since Manning first committed to Texas, and now his time has finally come.

Having enjoyed plenty of time to work on his craft, while also getting a front row seat to the highest-rated quarterback prospect in modern history, Newton suggests that only “a fool” could ruin such an opportunity.

“I’ve always felt like I was more talented than Tim Tebow, but I needed Tim Tebow to show me what I lacked. Tim Tebow is an unbelievable leader, verbally and by action. Arch would be a fool if he hadn’t learned anything from Quinn Ewers. How he prepared, how he led his team, and just how he handled and managed the expectations…”

According to the Carolina Panthers legend, those expectations are nothing short of colossal. “Another quarterback hasn’t had this much hype at Texas since the great Vince Young.”

His name value alone has been enough to generate some buzz, but a 325-passing-yard performance against Mississippi State has only furthered the anticipation surrounding Manning’s debut as a full-time starter. Now that he’s shown the potential to carry on his family’s football legacy, it’s safe to say that Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium will be at a fever pitch by the time he actually steps onto the field.

As Newton highlighted, “a name like Manning holds a lot of weight in this football world.” Texas is currently the betting favorite to win the CFP National Championship, while Manning himself is favored to be the 2025 Heisman trophy winner.

From the oddsmakers to former NFL MVPs, everyone seems to be backing Manning and the Longhorns with both their mouths and their wallets.